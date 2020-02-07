A Click4Warranty policy could cover your van if it needs repairs or new parts and protect it from wear and tear.
Last updated: 25 March 2022
A van warranty isn’t a legal requirement, but it can help you cover the cost of expensive mechanical repairs If your van breaks down.
Van insurance covers accidental damage to other people and property as a minimum; a van warranty covers repairs to your vehicle.
A van warranty policy is not a replacement for van insurance.
Although van insurance and van warranties differ, they may overlap when a fault with your vehicle causes you to have an accident.
For example:
Suppose your handbrake failed, causing your van to slide into someone else’s vehicle. In this instance, the van warranty would pay for your handbrake to be fixed, but your van insurance would pay for the damage caused to the other vehicle.
|Van insurance
|Van warranty
|Legal requirement
|Yes
|No
|Covers
|The damage you cause to a third-party vehicle. It may also cover you for fire, theft and damage caused to your van.
|The cost of repairs and replacement parts. For example, it might pay for repairs to your engine or suspension.
Most standard van warranty insurance policies cover the cost of repairing or replacing specific parts of your van, including the following:
engine
brakes
suspension
transmission
gearbox
battery
clutch
electrics
fuel
steering
cooling system
Some policies cover the cost of repairing general wear and tear, but this tends to cost more and doesn’t come as standard.
Most insurers offer different levels of cover: the more you want, the more you pay.
Yes, you can pay for extra cover. Examples include:
breakdown cover
European breakdown cover
These enable you to get roadside assistance if your van conks out in the UK and abroad.
Yes, there could be. Common exclusions include:
existing faults or damage
oil leak damage
modified vehicles
unauthorised parts
You also won’t be covered for:
cosmetic damage
faults with entertainment systems
wear and tear – unless your policy specifies otherwise
consequential loss – where your van is damaged by an earlier failure that is not covered by your warranty
Another clause to look out for on your policy is betterment. Betterment is when a replacement part is an improvement on the original. This may sometimes be the only option when repairing your van, but you’re not always covered for it.
When you get quotes, always check the exclusions and only buy a van warranty policy that gives you the cover you need.
Most insurers have a list of approved garages you can use. If you go to one that isn’t on the list, you might not be able to claim back the costs and could void your cover altogether. Check your policy before you head to a garage.
No. There are several types of van warranties.
|Type of van warranty
|Description
|Manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty
|You get this with a brand-new vehicle. The length depends on the manufacturer, model and any deal available at purchase.
|Manufacturer’s used vehicle warranty
|Sometimes, you get a manufacturer’s warranty if you buy a used van directly from the maker. You can’t buy a manufacturer’s warranty from a garage or other third party.
|Garage’s or dealer’s warranty
|These usually last just a few months.
|Extended van warranty
|You buy this type of policy to give your van extra cover.
The length of the warranty depends on the policy you’ve chosen. You could get one for as little as three months. Or you could choose one that gives you five years of cover.
Possibly. There are a few things that affect whether you are eligible to take out specific policies, including:
Look at the age limit shown on the policy when considering quotes for a used van warranty. The age limit on your policy indicates the maximum age of vehicles covered by that policy. For example, if the age limit is 12 years, you won’t be able to get cover if your van’s older than that.
You should also review the mileage limit. This sets the maximum number of miles your van can have over its lifetime and still be covered. For example, a policy might only cover your van up to 60,000 miles.
Some insurers want you to prove that your van’s had a recent service. The insurer might want to see an MOT certificate with older vehicles.
To find the right extended van warranty, you need to think about what you want to cover and compare quotes from different insurers.
Remember, the best policy isn’t necessarily the cheapest one: it’s the one that offers you the cover you need at the best price.
That depends on your age, van and mileage. That's because
young drivers are charged more because they are considered to be a more significant risk
the bigger your van is, the more expensive a warranty will be
the more you drive your vehicle, the more you pay
There are, but it depends on what protection you want. A van breakdown policy pays the cost of a roadside repair so you can get home or to a garage, but it won’t cover the repair bill if a major component fails.
Another option is to save some money each month in case the worst should happen, but this requires discipline, and you might not have saved enough by the time you need a repair.
No, but it can help cover expensive bills if something were to go wrong.
Most policies cover your van for 12 months, but they can last from six months to 10 years.
Yes, most insurers allow you to pay monthly for your warranty, but it is likely to prove more expensive overall.
