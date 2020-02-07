Last updated: 25 March 2022 What is van warranty insurance, and why do I need it? A van warranty isn’t a legal requirement, but it can help you cover the cost of expensive mechanical repairs If your van breaks down. What’s the difference between van insurance and a van warranty? Van insurance covers accidental damage to other people and property as a minimum; a van warranty covers repairs to your vehicle. A van warranty policy is not a replacement for van insurance. Although van insurance and van warranties differ, they may overlap when a fault with your vehicle causes you to have an accident. For example: Suppose your handbrake failed, causing your van to slide into someone else’s vehicle. In this instance, the van warranty would pay for your handbrake to be fixed, but your van insurance would pay for the damage caused to the other vehicle.

Van insurance Van warranty Legal requirement Yes No Covers The damage you cause to a third-party vehicle. It may also cover you for fire, theft and damage caused to your van. The cost of repairs and replacement parts. For example, it might pay for repairs to your engine or suspension.

What does van warranty insurance cover? Most standard van warranty insurance policies cover the cost of repairing or replacing specific parts of your van, including the following: engine

brakes

suspension

transmission

gearbox

battery

clutch

electrics

fuel

steering

cooling system Some policies cover the cost of repairing general wear and tear, but this tends to cost more and doesn’t come as standard. Most insurers offer different levels of cover: the more you want, the more you pay. Can I get extras on my used van warranty? Yes, you can pay for extra cover. Examples include: breakdown cover

European breakdown cover These enable you to get roadside assistance if your van conks out in the UK and abroad. Are there any exclusions? Yes, there could be. Common exclusions include: existing faults or damage

oil leak damage

modified vehicles

unauthorised parts You also won’t be covered for: cosmetic damage

faults with entertainment systems

wear and tear – unless your policy specifies otherwise

consequential loss – where your van is damaged by an earlier failure that is not covered by your warranty Another clause to look out for on your policy is betterment. Betterment is when a replacement part is an improvement on the original. This may sometimes be the only option when repairing your van, but you’re not always covered for it. When you get quotes, always check the exclusions and only buy a van warranty policy that gives you the cover you need. If I have a van warranty for a new or used van, can I go to any garage and claim? Most insurers have a list of approved garages you can use. If you go to one that isn’t on the list, you might not be able to claim back the costs and could void your cover altogether. Check your policy before you head to a garage. Is there only one type of van warranty in the UK? No. There are several types of van warranties.

Type of van warranty Description Manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty You get this with a brand-new vehicle. The length depends on the manufacturer, model and any deal available at purchase. Manufacturer’s used vehicle warranty Sometimes, you get a manufacturer’s warranty if you buy a used van directly from the maker. You can’t buy a manufacturer’s warranty from a garage or other third party. Garage’s or dealer’s warranty These usually last just a few months. Extended van warranty You buy this type of policy to give your van extra cover.

How long does a van warranty last? The length of the warranty depends on the policy you’ve chosen. You could get one for as little as three months. Or you could choose one that gives you five years of cover. Am I eligible for van warranty insurance? Possibly. There are a few things that affect whether you are eligible to take out specific policies, including: Age limit Look at the age limit shown on the policy when considering quotes for a used van warranty. The age limit on your policy indicates the maximum age of vehicles covered by that policy. For example, if the age limit is 12 years, you won’t be able to get cover if your van’s older than that. Mileage limit You should also review the mileage limit. This sets the maximum number of miles your van can have over its lifetime and still be covered. For example, a policy might only cover your van up to 60,000 miles. MOT and service history Some insurers want you to prove that your van’s had a recent service. The insurer might want to see an MOT certificate with older vehicles. How can I find the best extended van warranty? To find the right extended van warranty, you need to think about what you want to cover and compare quotes from different insurers. Remember, the best policy isn’t necessarily the cheapest one: it’s the one that offers you the cover you need at the best price. How much will I pay for a van warranty? That depends on your age, van and mileage. That's because young drivers are charged more because they are considered to be a more significant risk

the bigger your van is, the more expensive a warranty will be

the more you drive your vehicle, the more you pay Are there any alternatives to a van warranty? There are, but it depends on what protection you want. A van breakdown policy pays the cost of a roadside repair so you can get home or to a garage, but it won’t cover the repair bill if a major component fails. Another option is to save some money each month in case the worst should happen, but this requires discipline, and you might not have saved enough by the time you need a repair.