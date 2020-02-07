A Click4Warranty policy could cover the cost of any parts and labour that your car may need.
Save £100 use code “MONEY100”
You can find the cover you need by:
Comparing quotes to save money
Checking what cover you can get
Here is what you need to know about car warranties
You may be offered a parts and labour warranty by the dealership when you buy your car, but you could save money by waiting to compare policies.
Compare as many quotes as possible to make sure you get the best cover at the cheapest price.
The main limits to look for are:
Claims limit: This is the most an insurer will pay per claim. Check exactly what is covered here.
Maximum hourly rate: This is the most an insurer will pay for labour costs. Check the policy documents, because if a garage charges more than the maximum rate, you may have to pay towards the cost.
Age limit: Most policies do not cover cars over 12 years old, and some only cover vehicles under 5 years old. Check the terms before you buy to make sure your car can be covered.
Mileage limit: This is usually between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. If your car exceeds this limit, your warranty will not be valid. If you have a car with high mileage, look for a warranty that can cover you.
Here is how to claim on your car warranty
The main differences between service plans and insurance policies are:
Service plans can be offered by car manufacturers, dealerships or warranty providers. They are not regulated by the FCA, and you will not be able to go to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) with any complaints.
Insurance policies can only be offered by FCA regulated financial companies. This means any complaints you have can be escalated to the FOS, and you have a 14-day cooling-off period in which you can change your mind.
Check the type of warranty before you buy, as insurance policies offer more consumer protection.
Yes, although your options may be limited depending on the age of your car.
This varies between policies, so check your documents for a full list of which parts are not covered. Here are the main car warranty exclusions.
It depends on your provider, but you may have to get your car repaired at an authorised garage. Here is more on how to claim for repairs.
Yes, if you have a warranty with an insurance provider, you get 14 days to cancel without being charged.
Yes, most car warranties include cover if you take your car on holiday. However, cover may be limited to Europe and to no more than 60 days.
Some warranties include cover for wear and tear, but others exclude it for parts like wheels, or altogether. Check the terms of cover for full details.
Find parts and labour warranty insurance for your vehicle today.
Save £100 use code “MONEY100”
If your car breaks down or needs replacement parts, your warranty insurance may be able to cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your car warranty.Read More
A car warranty can help with the cost of repairs if something goes wrong, but you need to check terms and conditions carefully to avoid policies that don’t pay out when you need them to.Read More
A warranty could help with the cost of fixing your car, but how do they work and what do they cover? Here is what you need to know about car warranties.Read More
By comparing warranty insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value warranty insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.