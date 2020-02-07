<Warranty insurance

Warranty insurance guides

We explain the details of warranty insurance, within a number of guides, and highlight the worth of extending your warranty and examine the protection they typically offer.

Girl standing by broken down car

What you need to know about car warranties

A warranty could help with the cost of fixing your car, but how do they work and what do they cover? Here is what you need to know about car warranties.

Woman on phone after car breakdown

How to claim on your car warranty

If your car breaks down or needs replacement parts, your warranty insurance may be able to cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your car warranty.

Couple buying car

Warranty insurance: is it worth it?

A car warranty can help with the cost of repairs if something goes wrong, but you need to check terms and conditions carefully to avoid policies that don’t pay out when you need them to.

