Last updated: 5 February, 2020

Car warranty protects you from unexpected repair bills in the event your car has a mechanical break down or electrical failure. Usually, new cars come with the warranty included. But if the warranty on your car has run out, or you want to get cover for a used vehicle, then car warranty insurance is an option.

Do you need a car warranty?

Cars are becoming increasingly complex and thus more costly and time-consuming to repair.

If you rely on your vehicle to get to work or to fulfil everyday commitments, losing access to it can be a significant inconvenience. This is why many drivers opt for car warranty insurance to have the peace of mind from knowing that if their car breaks down, they won't be out-of-pocket to get it repaired.

What does car warranty cover?

Car warranty covers the cost of repairs if your car has a breakdown. Although it depends on the specific details of your policy, any good car warranty should cover repairs for:

Engine

Transmission system

Fuel and ignition system

Air conditioning or cooling system

Electrics

Gearbox

Steering

Suspension

Non-frictional clutch and brakes

The higher your level of cover, the more you will pay for your insurance policy. The price can be affected by a variety of factors, such as how old your car is or your annual mileage. Find out more about what car warranties cover.

What isn't included with car warranty?

It's important to be aware of any exclusions that may apply to your car warranty insurance policy to avoid any unpleasant surprises. In most cases, car warranties don't cover the cost of repairing damage from everyday wear and tear, although it is possible to find policies that cover this for an extra cost.

The main exclusions that apply to warranties are:

Batteries, wheels, tyres, exhausts, catalytic converters, worn-out clutches and brakes

Damage caused by oil leaks

Cars used for competitions, commercial deliveries or taxis

Damage caused by frost, blockages, contamination or sludge

Poor workmanship or faulty parts

Can you get a car warranty for a new car?

Most new cars usually come with a car warranty included in the price. This warranty typically lasts a few years, or is limited to a set number of miles travelled. Speak with your car dealer to confirm the details of your warranty so that you know exactly what's covered.

However, if you are buying a second hand car through a used car dealer, you might want to include a car warranty as part of the deal. Or you could choose to get a car warranty separately.

What are the benefits of buying car warranty?

With new cars becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex, it can cost hundreds of pounds in repairs if they breakdown. This is where a car warranty comes in handy and gives you peace of mind knowing you're protected from unexpected car repair bills.

Here is more help in deciding if you should get a car warranty.

How to find the best car warranty

The best car warrant provides the cover you need at a price you can afford. This can vary depending on your individual needs.

Here are some things to consider when searching for the best car warranty: