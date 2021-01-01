Car warranty protects you from unexpected repair bills in the event your car has a mechanical break down or electrical failure. Usually, new cars come with the warranty included. But if the warranty on your car has run out, or you want to get cover for a used vehicle, then car warranty insurance is an option.
Do you need a car warranty?
Cars are becoming increasingly complex and thus more costly and time-consuming to repair.
If you rely on your vehicle to get to work or to fulfil everyday commitments, losing access to it can be a significant inconvenience. This is why many drivers opt for car warranty insurance to have the peace of mind from knowing that if their car breaks down, they won't be out-of-pocket to get it repaired.
What does car warranty cover?
Car warranty covers the cost of repairs if your car has a breakdown. Although it depends on the specific details of your policy, any good car warranty should cover repairs for:
Engine
Transmission system
Fuel and ignition system
Air conditioning or cooling system
Electrics
Gearbox
Steering
Suspension
Non-frictional clutch and brakes
The higher your level of cover, the more you will pay for your insurance policy. The price can be affected by a variety of factors, such as how old your car is or your annual mileage. Find out more about what car warranties cover.
What isn't included with car warranty?
It's important to be aware of any exclusions that may apply to your car warranty insurance policy to avoid any unpleasant surprises. In most cases, car warranties don't cover the cost of repairing damage from everyday wear and tear, although it is possible to find policies that cover this for an extra cost.
The main exclusions that apply to warranties are:
Batteries, wheels, tyres, exhausts, catalytic converters, worn-out clutches and brakes
Damage caused by oil leaks
Cars used for competitions, commercial deliveries or taxis
Damage caused by frost, blockages, contamination or sludge
Poor workmanship or faulty parts
Can you get a car warranty for a new car?
Most new cars usually come with a car warranty included in the price. This warranty typically lasts a few years, or is limited to a set number of miles travelled. Speak with your car dealer to confirm the details of your warranty so that you know exactly what's covered.
However, if you are buying a second hand car through a used car dealer, you might want to include a car warranty as part of the deal. Or you could choose to get a car warranty separately.
What are the benefits of buying car warranty?
With new cars becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex, it can cost hundreds of pounds in repairs if they breakdown. This is where a car warranty comes in handy and gives you peace of mind knowing you're protected from unexpected car repair bills.
Here is more help in deciding if you should get a car warranty.
How to find the best car warranty
The best car warrant provides the cover you need at a price you can afford. This can vary depending on your individual needs.
Here are some things to consider when searching for the best car warranty:
Length of cover: Car warranties can range from a month to several years, though typically most people opt for a one-year policy, with an option to renew every year.
Level of cover: This includes the things you are protected for. Some policies include wear and tear for an extra cost.
Cost: The cost of car warranty cover depends on a number of factors, such as the make, model value and annual mileage of your car.