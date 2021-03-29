1. Find the best exchange rate; by using our Thai baht comparison table, which updates with the latest rates every ten minutes. 2. Look out for delivery costs; some companies charge for delivery but some offer free delivery if you order above a certain amount of Thai baht.

How much Thai baht can you have delivered?

Each company has a maximum and minimum amount you can order online to be delivered to you or sent for store collection.

Some offer a better pound to baht exchange rate if you order a higher amount; for example:

If you order up to £500 worth of Thai baht , you could get a rate of 49: this means you get 49 Thai baht for every pound you exchange.

If you order over £500 worth of Thai baht, you could get a higher rate of 50: this means you get 50 Thai baht for every pound you exchange.

Where can you use the Thai baht?

It is the official currency of Thailand and can also be used in:

Laos

Cambodia

Myanmar

Kedah

The Thai baht has a currency symbol of ฿ and is abbreviated to BHT when traded on the foreign exchange market.

What notes and coins can you get?

A Thai baht is made up of 100 satang and uses the following denominations:

Satang coins : 1, 5, 10, 25 and 50

Baht coins : 1, 5 and 10

Baht notes: 20, 50, 100, 500 and 1,000

The 1, 5 and 10 satang coins are rarely found in circulation, and notes over ฿500 may be difficult to spend outside of larger city areas.

When you order online you will only get Thai baht notes delivered, not coins.

Using cards abroad

Though using physical cash can be convenient, it's worth noting that there are many benefits to using cards overseas too. You will be able to pay by card in major shopping malls and supermarkets in Thailand.

With cards you don't have to worry about the pound to euro exchange rates or risk carrying significant amounts of cash. The rate that your bank applies may also be better than those offered by currency exchange companies. While many banks charge fees for foreign transactions, there are some that do not.

When using cards abroad, always select to pay in the local currency as choosing your home currency will give you a worse exchange rate.

Thai baht FAQs

Q How much Thai baht can you take into Thailand? A Up to ฿50,000 for individuals. You can take up to the equivalent of 20,000 US dollars in another currency before needing to declare your cash to officials. Q Can I use my credit card to buy Thai baht? A Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card company and the travel money company for purchasing travel money with your credit card. Q Will I get the same Thai baht rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q How often do the pound to baht exchange rates on our table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.

About our Thai baht comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include every company that gives you the option of buying Thai baht online. Here is more information on how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 29 March 2021