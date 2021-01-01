To get the most Mexican peso for your money you should:

Look for the highest exchange rate possible to get the most for your money (they are usually better online compared to the high street or the airport). For example, a rate of 25.5 gives you $25 Mexican peso and 50 centavos for every pound.

Our Mexican peso table updates every ten minutes, which means you will always have up to date exchange rates to choose from.

Consider the cost of delivery because high charges could push up the cost of your currency, even if the exchange rate is competitive. For example, you could face delivery charges of around £5 when buying Mexican peso online.

You can usually avoid paying a delivery charge if you order a larger quantity of Mexican peso or have your currency sent to a store for collection.

What is the Mexican peso?

It is the national currency of Mexico, and uses the currency symbol $ (or Mex$ when shown next to alternative dollar currencies, e.g. U.S. dollar).

The currency can also be seen with the $ sign and Mexican peso written together; for example, $100 Mexico peso.

If you take more than 10,000 US dollars worth of Mexican peso you will need to declare it to officials when you enter Mexico.

What coins and notes can you get?

A Mexican peso is made up of 100 centavos, and comes in the form of:

Centavos coins : 5, 10, 20, 50

Peso coins : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20

Peso notes: 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000

The 5, 10 and 20 centavos coins, 20 peso coin and the 1,000 peso note are rarely seen in circulation.

If you order Mexican peso online, you will only have notes delivered to you.

Mexican peso FAQs

Q Will I get the same Mexican peso rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Can I use my credit card to buy Mexican peso? A Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card. Q How often do the exchange rates on our table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q Is my money protected if a provider goes bust? A No, but your currency is usually sent as soon as your order has been processed by the provider. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.

About our Mexican peso comparison