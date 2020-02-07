Getting the best Mexican peso deal

To get the most Mexican peso for your money you should:

Look for the highest exchange rate possible to get the most for your money (they are usually better online compared to the high street or the airport). For example, a rate of 25.5 gives you $25 Mexican peso and 50 centavos for every pound.

Our Mexican peso table updates every ten minutes, which means you will always have up to date exchange rates to choose from.

Consider the cost of delivery because high charges could push up the cost of your currency, even if the exchange rate is competitive. For example, you could face delivery charges of around £5 when buying Mexican peso online.

You can usually avoid paying a delivery charge if you order a larger quantity of Mexican peso or have your currency sent to a store for collection.

Here is how to find the best currency exchange deal

What is the Mexican peso?

It is the national currency of Mexico, and uses the currency symbol $ (or Mex$ when shown next to alternative dollar currencies, e.g. U.S. dollar).

The currency can also be seen with the $ sign and Mexican peso written together; for example, $100 Mexico peso.

If you take more than 10,000 US dollars worth of Mexican peso you will need to declare it to officials when you enter Mexico.

What coins and notes can you get?

A Mexican peso is made up of 100 centavos, and comes in the form of:

Centavos coins : 5, 10, 20, 50

Peso coins : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20

Peso notes: 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000

The 5, 10 and 20 centavos coins, 20 peso coin and the 1,000 peso note are rarely seen in circulation.

If you order Mexican peso online, you will only have notes delivered to you.