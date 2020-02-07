How to find the right Mauritius currency deal

The best deal will give you the most Mauritian rupees for your money. However, the highest exchange rate may not give you the best deal.

To help you find the right deal for your currency exchange, follow these steps:

Decide how much you want to exchange : This will help limit your search, as some travel money companies may not offer the amount you want.

Compare exchange rates : This will tell you how many Mauritian rupees you'll get for each pound you exchange. The more currency offers you compare, the better your chances are of finding the best deal.

Look out for fees: Some online travel money companies may charge a fee for delivery, or for store collection. Not all companies have them, and those that do may offer the service for free when you order over a set amount of currency.

You may see the exchange rates displayed as GBP to MUR - this is just the currency codes for the British pound and Mauritian rupee.

You can use the currency calculator at the top of this comparison to update each company listing with the cost of exchanging your money.

Make sure you deduct the cost of any fees from the amount you want to exchange to help you find the best deal.

Here is more information on getting the best travel money deal

What can you do with leftover currency?

If you return from your trip with leftover currency, you can look for a Mauritian rupee to pound exchange deal.

You can compare currency buy back deals here, which should offer you a rate for exchanging your leftover currency back into pounds.

Here are more ways to deal with leftover currency