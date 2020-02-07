Compare Malaysian ringgit exchange rates today and find the best deal for your travel money.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Most popular
More from travel money
You can find the best Malaysia currency exchange by comparing the rates offered by as many travel money providers as possible.
You can do this by:
Using our Malaysian ringgit exchange comparison
Checking the pound to ringgit rate offered by each provider
Remember to include any delivery fees which may apply, especially if you're buying online. Some travel money providers let you order online to pick up in store, or at the airport.
Here is more information on travel money
You can check the following from travel money providers:
Malaysia currency rate: This tells you how many Malaysia ringgit you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.
Delivery fee: This is a charge you pay when choosing to have your currency delivered. This cost can vary, and some travel money companies don't charge a fee at all.
Pick-up fee: Most travel money companies don't charge for this, but double check before you buy if you choose to collect your currency.
Exchange limits: This is the minimum or maximum amount you need to exchange, so try to avoid any company that doesn't let you order the amount you want.
Some companies offer better rates when you order over a set amount. Only exchange the amount you want, otherwise you could return from your trip with unused currency.
Here's more information on finding the best travel money deal
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered.
As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.