Compare Malaysian ringgit exchange rates

Compare Malaysian ringgit exchange rates today and find the best deal for your travel money.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
5.2727
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
RM3,954.53
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Compare another type of travel money

How to get the most Malaysian money for your pounds

You can find the best Malaysia currency exchange by comparing the rates offered by as many travel money providers as possible.

You can do this by:

  • Using our Malaysian ringgit exchange comparison

  • Checking the pound to ringgit rate offered by each provider

Remember to include any delivery fees which may apply, especially if you're buying online. Some travel money providers let you order online to pick up in store, or at the airport.

Here is more information on travel money

What to look out for

You can check the following from travel money providers:

  • Malaysia currency rate: This tells you how many Malaysia ringgit you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.

  • Delivery fee: This is a charge you pay when choosing to have your currency delivered. This cost can vary, and some travel money companies don't charge a fee at all.

  • Pick-up fee: Most travel money companies don't charge for this, but double check before you buy if you choose to collect your currency.

  • Exchange limits: This is the minimum or maximum amount you need to exchange, so try to avoid any company that doesn't let you order the amount you want.

Some companies offer better rates when you order over a set amount. Only exchange the amount you want, otherwise you could return from your trip with unused currency.

Here's more information on finding the best travel money deal

Malaysian ringgit FAQs

