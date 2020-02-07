How to get the most Malaysian money for your pounds

You can find the best Malaysia currency exchange by comparing the rates offered by as many travel money providers as possible.

You can do this by:

Using our Malaysian ringgit exchange comparison

Checking the pound to ringgit rate offered by each provider

Remember to include any delivery fees which may apply, especially if you're buying online. Some travel money providers let you order online to pick up in store, or at the airport.

What to look out for

You can check the following from travel money providers:

Malaysia currency rate : This tells you how many Malaysia ringgit you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.

Delivery fee : This is a charge you pay when choosing to have your currency delivered. This cost can vary, and some travel money companies don't charge a fee at all.

Pick-up fee : Most travel money companies don't charge for this, but double check before you buy if you choose to collect your currency.

Exchange limits: This is the minimum or maximum amount you need to exchange, so try to avoid any company that doesn't let you order the amount you want.

Some companies offer better rates when you order over a set amount. Only exchange the amount you want, otherwise you could return from your trip with unused currency.

