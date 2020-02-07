How to get the best Caribbean currency deal

You should look for the best Eastern Caribbean dollar exchange rate, but also consider:

Delivery fees : You may need to pay a fee to have your Caribbean money delivered to you. However, some companies don't charge a fee, or may scrap the fee if you exchange over a set amount.

Delivery times : Some companies offer next day delivery, or you could choose to collect your currency instead to save time.

Exchange limits : Some companies may set a minimum and maximum limit on the amount you can exchange. If you need a specific amount, only compare companies that offer what you want.

Changing rates: If you find a competitive rate, don't wait around, as rates can change in minutes. Refresh your page to make sure you see the most recent results before buying.

Compare as many travel money companies as possible to improve your chances of finding the best deal.

How to compare deals effectively

You should take any fees, like delivery, off the amount you want to exchange. Doing this means you can make a fair comparison, and you've got a better chance of finding the best deal.

For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Eastern Caribbean currency ($):

Company A charges £5 delivery, leaving you with £495 to exchange at a rate of 3.48. This means your £500 buys you $1,722.60.

Company B does not charge for delivery but offers a lower exchange rate of 3.46. This means you exchange the full £500 to give you $1,730.

Use the Eastern Caribbean dollar calculator at the top of this comparison to see how much you can get from each company in the listing.

Our calculator will also work out the cost of taking off any fees for you, making your comparison simpler.

