You can usually find the best Croatian rates online, and using our table means you have access to rates which are updated every ten minutes. Here is what to do:

Compare as many exchange rates as you can

Find the highest possible Croatian kuna exchange rate

Look out for delivery charges

Do not order more than you need: You will rarely get a good deal to exchange your leftover Croatian kuna back into sterling.

You can sometimes find special offers if you buy more; such as free delivery or a better exchange rate if you order over a set amount, e.g. over £500.

What is the Croatian kuna?

It is the official currency of Croatia, and a Croatian kuna is made up of 100 lipa.

If you need to exchange money in Croatia, make sure you use reliable places such as banks or ATMs.

What coins and notes can you get?

The Croatian kuna uses several coins and notes, including:

Lipa coins : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

Kuna coins : 1, 2 and 5

Kuna notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000

The 1 and 2 lipa coin, 25 kuna coin and the 5 and 1,000 kuna notes are rarely seen in circulation.

You will never have coins sent to you when ordering Croatian kuna online, only notes.

Croatian kuna FAQs

Q Is it safe to order Croatian kuna online? A Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not. Q How long does it take to get my Croatian kuna? A Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive. Q Will I get the same Croatian kuna rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Should I buy Croatian kuna early or wait? A There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.

About our Croatian kuna comparison