<Travel Money

Compare Costa Rican colon exchange rates

Find the best deal on pound to colon exchange rates and you could have more to spend on your Costa Rican getaway.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

10 results found, sorted by amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
£
No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
812.3000
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
609,225 CRC
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

How to get a good Costa Rica currency deal

To find the best deal, you need to get the most Costa Rica money for the amount you want to exchange. To do this, you need to take the following into account:

  • The Costa Rica exchange rate: This is how many Costa Rican colon you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.

  • The cost of delivery: You may have to pay a small fee to have your Costa Rican colón delivered to you.

  • When you need your currency: If you are planning on travelling in the next few days, a delivery service may not get your colon to you on time.

You could choose a company that offers a collection option, which means you can collect at a store near you, or the airport you're travelling from.

How to compare deals effectively

You should always deduct any fees or costs from the amount you want to exchange, to give you a clearer idea of the best deal. For example, if you had £500 to exchange into colon (₡):

Travel company A that offers a rate of 744.51, with a delivery fee of £5, would offer you ₡368,532.45 for exchanging £495.

Travel company B that offers a rate of 743.51, with no delivery fee, would offer you ₡371,755 for exchanging the full £500.

Use our currency calculator at the top of this comparison to specify the amount you want to exchange.

When you do this, each travel money company will update to show what you get for your money, with fees deducted already.

Find out more on finding the best travel money deal here

Costa Rican colon FAQs

Explore travel money guides

See more guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Compare another type of travel money

Most popular

More from travel money