Compare Chinese Yuan travel money rates and get the most for your money when buying your Renminbi.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

How to find the best Chinese currency exchange rate

You can use this comparison to check the rates offered by travel money companies. Exchange rates can change frequently, so this gives you a simple way to compare up-to-date rates next to each other.

To find the best pound to yuan deal:

  • Decide how much you want to exchange: This can either be how many pounds you want to exchange, or how many Chinese yuan you want. This will help you eliminate any companies from your search that do not offer the amount you want.

Then you can choose between:

  • Checking the exchange rates: This tells you how many Chinese yuan you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.

  • Using the calculator at the top of this comparison: Enter how much you want to exchange, then the listings will update to show how much yuan you can get.

Look out for delivery fees when you order online, as this can result in exchanging less money.

For example, if you only have £250 to exchange, and there is a £5 delivery fee, you are only left with £245 to exchange.

Did you know?

The China currency rate is also represented as RMB, which is the abbreviation for renminbi. Renminbi is an alternative name for yuan, in the same way the UK has the pound and sterling.

You may need to select GBP to RMB when buying your currency online, or RMB to GBP if you are looking to exchange any leftover currency back.

