You will usually get the best deal if you shop for Bulgarian lev online before you travel, rather than looking on the high street or buying at the airport. Here is what you should do:

Use our comparison table to find the highest rate : the rates on our table update every ten minutes

Watch out for delivery charges : they will eat into the money you use to exchange into Bulgarian lev

Look for currency offers: some companies offer a better rate if you order over a set amount; e.g. £500

What is the Bulgarian lev?

It is the official currency of Bulgaria which uses the symbol лв, and is made up of 100 stotinki.

You can also get Bulgarian lev when you are abroad through; ATMs, large hotels, or exchange bureaux.

Do not exchange money into Bulgarian lev through street sellers in Bulgaria, as you will rarely get a good exchange deal and you could put yourself in danger.

What coins and notes can you get?

The Bulgarian lev, also known as Bulgarian Leva, uses several coins and notes which include:

Stotinki coins : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

Lev coins : 1 and 2

Lev notes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

You will only have notes sent to you when ordering Bulgarian lev online, not coins.

Bulgarian lev FAQs

Q How long does it take to get my Bulgarian lev? A Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive. Q Is it safe to order Bulgarian lev online? A Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not. Q Will I get the same Bulgarian lev rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q How many currencies can I buy at once? A As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time. Q Is my travel money protected abroad? A No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.

About our Bulgarian lev comparison