The best deal is the one that offers the most Bangladeshi taka for the money you want to exchange.

This can be as simple as finding the best pound to taka rate, but there are fees to look out for when comparing deals across travel money companies.

When you start your search, look at:

The Bangladesh exchange rate : This is the amount of Bangladeshi taka you get for each pound you exchange. You can use our calculator to select the amount you wish to convert, and the list will update to show how much you can get.

The cost of delivery : This is how much a travel money company will charge to deliver your currency to you. Some companies offer this for free when you buy a certain amount of currency.

Whether collection is an option: This could save you on the cost of delivery, especially if you can pick-up the exchange currency nearby. Some companies let you reserve your currency online for collection too.

Never leave it until you are at the airport before you buy your Bangladeshi taka, as the rate is unlikely to be competitive.

What to do with any leftover currency

If you have any unspent Bangladeshi taka, you have a few options:

Save it for your next trip

Exchange it back into pounds

Donate it to charity

Give to a friend or family member to use

Unfortunately, you cannot exchange your taka for another foreign currency in the UK. If you want to swap your taka into a different currency, you need to exchange it to pounds first and then into your chosen currency.

Bangladeshi taka FAQs

Q Will I get the same Bangladeshi pound to taka rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Is it safe to order Bangladeshi taka online? A Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not. Q How often do the exchange rates on this table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q Should I buy my Bangladeshi taka early or wait? A There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money.

Last updated: 24 September, 2020