Last updated: 10 February 2021

What is student travel insurance?

Student travel insurance is just travel insurance that’s tailored especially for students. Travelling as a student can be a great way to visit new countries and experience new cultures.

You’ll need student travel insurance if you’re going abroad to study, work as part of your course, or volunteer. You can also use it if you’re a student and you’re just going away for some time out, perhaps city hopping or island hopping with friends.

The main difference between travel insurance for students and regular travel insurance is that you can usually go away for longer on a student policy.

Is travel insurance for students studying abroad a legal requirement?

Travel insurance for students studying abroad isn’t a legal requirement. The same applies to travel insurance for students working abroad.

But it’s something you should consider getting for your own protection, in case the worst happened while you were travelling. Having student travel insurance in place can give you both peace of mind and financial security.

Double check the policy you’re looking at to make sure it covers you for study, work, volunteering, or whatever else you plan to do on your travels. How to find the right travel insurance for students

When looking for the best student travel insurance policy, you should think about:

What type of cover you need

What you want cover for

How much cover you want

Where you’re travelling to

The length of your trip

Comparing quotes.

What student travel insurance can cover

Travel insurance for students can cover you for all sorts of eventualities. Think about what you’d like to be covered for if something went wrong while you were abroad.

Student travel insurance may cover:

Injury or illness : Your insurer covers your medical costs if you fall ill or have an accident while you’re abroad.

Baggage : Your insurer covers the cost of any luggage that goes missing or gets damaged in transit. Remember that you won’t be covered if you leave your luggage unattended.

Personal possessions : Your insurer reimburses you for replacing items that get lost or damaged while you’re abroad.

Trip cancellation, curtailment or delays : You can claim if you are unable to travel to your destination or if your trip gets cut short. For example if you had to have an emergency medical procedure and couldn’t fly, or if your flight got delayed or cancelled. This would also cover you if something happened that meant you had to fly home earlier than planned.

Repatriation: Your insurer covers the cost of getting you home

Check your student travel insurance quotes carefully to make sure the cover you need is included in the policy you’re looking at.

Check your trip details

Knowing the length of your trip will help you find the right student travel insurance policy for your needs.

Work out how many days you’ll be overseas for, and then check if your quotes will cover the full duration of your trip.

Also think about how often you’ll travel. There are different types of cover available:

Single trip cover will cover just one trip of a specific length, such as up to 100 days.

Multi-trip cover will cover you for multiple trips made in a 12-month period.

Backpacker cover will cover you for longer trips. It’s ideal for people doing a gap year or can be a good type of travel insurance for students studying abroad or working abroad.

Sports travel cover or extreme sports travel cover will cover you for sporting trips. This could include skiing, horse riding or scuba diving.

Find out more about whether you should you get single trip or annual student travel insurance?

Can I travel anywhere with student travel insurance?

Generally, with student travel insurance, USA, Europe and Australia are common destinations. Especially if you choose worldwide student travel insurance.

Some travel insurance for students may only cover Europe.

The important thing is to check that all the countries you plan to visit on your trip are included in your student travel insurance policy. Don’t forget to check any countries that you’re stopping over in too, or passing through.

Find the right deal and check for exclusions

Compare several student travel insurance quotes to find the right one for you. Check the terms and conditions carefully so you’re aware of any exclusions.

Typical exclusions on travel insurance for students include:

Pre-existing medical conditions

Age

Restricted countries

Extreme sports

Accidents linked to alcohol or drugs

Some job roles, whether paid or unpaid – usually manual labour.

What else to look out for when it comes to student travel insurance