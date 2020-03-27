Privacy Policy

Dot Zinc Limited ("money.co.uk", "we" or "us") is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy.

This policy explains how we use any personal information that you provide to us through our website. Please read it carefully. We may change this policy. We will post any changes on this page, so please check back frequently.

For the purposes of data protection law, the controller is Dot Zinc Limited of The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. money.co.uk is part of the ZPG Limited group of companies, comprising ZPG Limited and its subsidiaries (the "ZPG Companies").

Our Data Protection Officer is Mark Scott. You can contact him at dpo@rvu.co.uk or via our postal address below. Please mark the envelope 'Data Protection Officer'.

Information we collect from you

We may collect and process the following information about you:

Information you provide to us

You may provide us with information in several ways, including by filling in forms on our website or by corresponding with us by phone and email. This includes information you provide when you register with us, sign up to receive our newsletters, conduct a product search on our website, enter any competition, promotion or survey or provide feedback on our services.

The personal information that you provide may include your name, address, email address, phone number, financial information and other information about you to enable us to provide you with our product search and other services.

Information we collect about you

When you use our website, we automatically collect information about your device, including your IP address, information about your visit (including how you got to our websites) and how you use our services. We may combine this information with other information you have provided to us or which we have received from other sources.

Information we receive from other sources

If you use any of the other websites or services provided by the ZPG Companies, we may receive information about you or your device in relation to that use, including your IP address, information about your visits how you use the services of the ZPG Companies.

We work closely with third parties (for example, business partners, advertising networks, analytics providers and search information providers) and may receive information about you from them. This could include socio-demographic information and information about your likely interests based on your previous web browsing and purchases. We may combine this information with other information you have provided to us or which we collected about you.

How we use your personal information

We use your personal information for the following purposes:

Providing our services to you and fulfilling your requests

Providing you with the information, products and services you request from us or another ZPG Company (including providing you with product search and advice services).

Administering promotions or competitions that you enter with us or another ZPG Company.

Allowing you to participate in our interactive features when you choose to do so.

Marketing and advertising

Providing you and others with information about goods and services that we, other ZPG Companies or third parties offer that may interest you or them, which may be based on inferences about your or their likely interests based on your activity on websites operated by ZPG Companies or third parties.

Customising or enhancing your experience of our services, which may use inferences about your likely interests based on your activity on websites operated by ZPG Companies or third parties.

Delivering relevant advertising to you on websites operated by ZPG Companies or third parties or in direct communications from us, which may use inferences about your likely interests based on your activity on websites operated by ZPG Companies or third parties.

Measuring and understanding the effectiveness of advertising we serve to you and others.

Service improvement and account management

Ensuring that our content is presented in the most effective manner for you and your device.

Administering our website and for internal business administration (for example, troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, research, statistical and survey purposes).

Protecting our interests and those of third parties and as part of our efforts to keep our services safe and secure.

Managing your preferences (for example, your subscription to our newsletter) and account with us.

Legal basis for processing

Our legal basis for processing your personal information for the purposes described above will typically be one of the following:

Contract

It is necessary for us to process your personal information to perform a contract to which you are a party, or to take steps at your request prior to you entering into a contract.

Consent

You have consented to us using your personal information for this purpose (for example, when you create an account with us, agree to receive marketing emails from us or create an alert). You can withdraw your consent at any time by deleting the information from your account or updating your marketing preferences.

Legitimate interests

It is in our legitimate interests to use your personal information to operate, improve and promote our services (for example, when we customise your experience of our services or use your information for analytics purposes) and to protect our business. Sometimes, we may process your personal information when it is in the legitimate interests of another company, such as another ZPG Company.

Legal obligations

It is necessary for us to use your personal information for us or another ZPG Company to comply with a legal obligation.

Sharing your personal information

We share IT infrastructure with other ZPG Companies, and so we may share your personal information with those ZPG Companies to help store your data efficiently and securely. Other ZPG Companies may access your personal information to help provide you with services that you request from those ZPG Companies (for example, to help you manage your home) and to provide you with relevant recommendations of other ZPG services and products. These recommendations may use inferences about your interests based on your activity on our website and on other websites and apps operated by other ZPG Companies.

We may also share your personal information with third parties in the following circumstances:

Product suppliers and brokers: to help you find and buy our partners' products and services

We provide your personal information to the brokers and suppliers whose products and services are listed on our website to help you find and buy their products and services. When you buy products or services from these suppliers, their own privacy policies will apply to how they use your personal information. You can find these privacy policies on their websites and you should check that you are happy with them before completing your transaction.

We use some third parties to perform searches on our websites for quotes and to provide eligibility checkers for some financial products. They will use your personal information in accordance with their own privacy policies. Details of these third parties and their privacy policies are set out below.

The eligibility checkers on our website will perform a soft credit search before providing you with an indication of your eligibility for a product. These searches may be recorded by credit reference agencies but will not affect your credit rating. For more information on how these searches work, read our guide.

If you go on to apply for a financial product in relation to which you have done an eligibility check, the eligibility check provider may pass your information to the supplier to help you complete your application quicker.

If you go on to apply for a financial product in relation to which you have done an eligibility check, the eligibility check provider may pass your information to the supplier to help you complete your application quicker.

Our service providers: to help us run our business and perform services you request

We may provide your personal information to our business partners, suppliers and subcontractors who provide services to us or where necessary to perform a service that you have requested.

Advertisers and advertising networks: to serve relevant adverts to you and others

We may provide your personal information to our partner advertisers and advertising networks that require that information to select and serve relevant adverts to you and others.

Analytics and search engine providers: to help us improve our services

We may provide information about your visit to analytics and search engine providers to help us improve and optimise our services. We generally only share this information in a form that does not directly identify you.

We may also share your personal information with third parties for the following reasons:

If we sell or buy any business or assets

If we sell or buy any business or assets, we may disclose your personal information to the prospective seller or buyer of that business or those assets, along with its professional advisers. If money.co.uk (or substantially all of its assets) is acquired, personal information held by it about its users will be one of the transferred assets.

To obtain professional advice

We may disclose your personal information to obtain professional advice (for example, from lawyers or financial advisors).

To comply with a legal obligation

We may disclose your personal information if required to do so by law or in response to a request from law enforcement or another regulatory authority. We may disclose your personal information to enforce our agreements with you or to protect the rights, property or safety of money.co.uk, its users or others. This includes sharing personal information with other organisations for fraud prevention purposes.

Storing your personal information

We may transfer, store or process your personal information outside of the European Economic Area ("EEA"). The laws in some countries may not provide as much legal protection for your personal information as in the EEA.

By submitting your personal information, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing. Where we use service providers outside the EEA, we rely on approved data transfer mechanisms (for example, the EU Standard Contractual Clauses and the EU-US Privacy Shield) to ensure that your personal information is adequately safeguarded in the recipient country.

Unfortunately, transmission of information over the internet is not completely secure. We will do our best to protect your personal information, but we cannot guarantee its security and any transmission is at your own risk. Once we have received your personal information, we will use strict procedures and security features to try to prevent unauthorised access.

We keep your personal information for as long as is necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. These periods vary depending on the nature of the information and your interactions with us. You can delete the information that money.co.uk holds about you by contacting us using the details below.

Cookies

We use cookies and other similar technologies to distinguish you from other users of our websites and apps (including when you browse third party websites). This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you use our services (for example, to remember your login details and improve our services). We also use cookies and similar technologies to show you more personalised advertising, including money.co.uk ads on other websites. You may adjust the settings on your browser to refuse cookies but some of our services may not work if you do so. For detailed information on the cookies we use and why we use them, please read our Cookie Policy.

Opting out of collection of information by third party advertisers

Our third party advertisers and advertising network providers ("Ad Providers") may provide you with ads on our websites and apps or on other websites. To make those ads more relevant and help measure their effectiveness, the Ad Providers may use cookies and similar technologies. They record your activity (including pages visited) and estimate what information interests you most. They use this information in accordance with their own privacy policies. For a link to each of those policies and for information about how to opt out, please read our Cookie Policy.

Your rights

You have the right to ask us not to process your personal information for marketing purposes. You can do this at any time by updating your email preferences by clicking on the "unsubscribe" link in any marketing email we send you or by contacting us using the details below.

Data protection law gives you the right to access your personal information, to object to the use of your personal information for certain purposes, and the right to erase, restrict or receive a machine-readable copy of your personal information. To access, update and delete the personal information we hold about you, please email privacy@money.co.uk or contact us using the address below.

We will handle your request in accordance with the law. This means there may be legal reasons why we cannot fulfil all requests.

COVID-19 outbreak: Whilst we continue to observe the UK government's advice by adopting a fully remote approach to working, we are not able to receive communications by post. We are also not able to search the limited number of hard copy records we have, and so we are not able to look for, or erase, any of your personal data in those records for the time being. Thank you for your understanding.

Our websites and apps may contain links to other websites. This privacy policy does not apply to those other websites and we do not accept liability for the content of any other website. Please check the privacy policy of any other website before submitting any personal information to it.

money.co.uk product search and eligibility check providers

Some of our life insurance, health insurance, income protection insurance and critical illness insurance comparison services are provided by ActiveQuote Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (501109). Registered Office: Cambrian Buildings, Mount Stuart Square, Cardiff CF10 5FL. By using the life insurance, health insurance, income protection insurance or critical illness insurance comparison services that are indicated as provided by ActiveQuote, you agree to ActiveQuote's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Our business gas and electricity comparison services are provided by Bionic Services Limited. Registered in England & Wales Registered No: 05949018 Registered company address: 4th Floor, The Minster Building, 21 Mincing Lane, London, EC3R 7AG. By using the business electricity or business gas comparison services, you agree to Bionic Services Limited's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Our bicycle insurance comparison service is provided by Seopa Limited (t/a Quotezone) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (313860). Registered Office: 8-10 Amelia Street, Belfast, County Antrim, BT2 7GS, United Kingdom. By using the bicycle insurance comparison service, you agree to Quotezone's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Our personal loan comparison service is provided by Monevo Limited. Monevo Limited is an Appointed Representative of Quint Group Limited, and is entered on the Financial Services Register under reference number: 723672. Quint Group Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is entered on the Financial Services Register under reference number: 669450 Monevo Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company number 06511345), Registered Office; Oxford House, Oxford Road, Macclesfield, Cheshire SK11 8HS. Licenced by the Information Commissioner's Office, (registration number Z1498441). By using the personal loan comparison provided by Monevo Limited, you agree to Monevo Limited's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Our car and home insurance comparison services are provided by Inspop.com Ltd (t/a Confused.com) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (310635). Registered Office: Confused.com, 3rd Floor, Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, United Kingdom (Company number 03857130). By using the car or home insurance comparison services, you agree to Confused.com's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Our non-advised pet and travel comparison services are provided by Investment Discounts Online Ltd (t/a theidol.com) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 197451. Registered Office: One Coleman Street, London, EC2R 5AA, United Kingdom (Company number 04231834). By using pet and travel insurance comparison services, you agree to theidol.com's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Our landlord, public liability, and professional indemnity insurance comparison services are provided by Xbridge Limited (t/a Simply Business) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (313348). Registered Office: Xbridge Limited has its registered office at 6th Floor, 99 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NG (Company number 3967717). By using our landlord, public liability, and professional indemnity insurance comparison services, you agree to Simply Business' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Our equity release mortgage comparison service is provided by Responsible Life Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (610205). Registered Office: Unit 8 A B C Killinghall Stone Quarry Ripon Road, Ripon Road Killinghall, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 2BA, United Kingdom (Company number 7162252). By using our equity release mortgage comparison service, you agree to Responsible Life's Privacy Policy.

Our self-build mortgage comparison service is provided by Primary Financial Solutions Ltd. Primary Financial Solutions Ltd is an Appointed Representative of Quilter Financial Services Ltd & Quilter Mortgage Planning Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Quilter Financial and Mortgage Planning Limited is entered on the FCA Register www.fca.org.uk/register under reference 440703 and 440718. Registered Address: Primary Financial Solutions Ltd, 24 Picton House, Hussar Court, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO7 7SQ (Company number 7947939). By using our self-build mortgage comparison service, you agree to Primary Financial Solutions Ltd's Privacy Policy.

Our mortgage advice service is provided by London & Country Mortgages Ltd. London & Country Mortgages Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (143002). Registered Office: Beazer House, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3BA (Company number 1988608). By using our mortgage advice service, you agree to London & Country Mortgages Ltd's Privacy Statement and Terms of Business.

Our motorhome and caravan insurance comparison service is provided Quotemetoday.co.uk Ltd. Quotemetoday.co.uk Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (786619). Registered Office: Office 2a First Floor, 3 Jubilee Way, Whitstable Road, Faversham, Kent, United Kingdom, ME13 8GD (Company number 4668665). By using our motorhome and caravan insurance comparison service, you agree to Quotemetoday.co.uk Ltd's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Our broadband comparison service is provided by uSwitch Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (312850). uSwitch Limited is a credit broker, not a lender, for consumer credit products. Registered Office: The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. By using the broadband comparison service, you agree to uSwitch Limited's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Our motorbike and van insurance comparison services are provided by Vast Visibility Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (566973). Registered Office: 8 Princes Parade, Liverpool, Merseyside, L31DL. By using the motorbike and van insurance comparison service, you agree to Vast Visibility's terms and conditions and privacy policy (available on the Vast Visibility website).

Our eligibility checker service is provided by HD Decisions (part of Experian Limited) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (738097). Registered office: The Sir John Peace Building, Experian Way, Ng2 Business Park, Nottingham, NG80 1ZZ. By using the eligibility checker service, you agree to HD Decisions' terms, conditions and privacy policy.

Our pension advice service is provided by Tobica Limited. Registered Office: 14 Park Row, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom, NG1 6GR, United Kingdom (Company number 07923447). By using our pension advice service, you agree to Tobica Limited's Privacy Policy.

If you have questions about this privacy policy or the way in which money.co.uk processes your personal information, you can contact us using the details below:

We hope that we will be able to resolve any questions or concerns you have. However, you may at any time raise your concern with the UK Information Commissioner at: