Compare rabbit insurance

Compare companies that offer rabbit insurance and could cover the cost of veterinary treatment if your bunny gets ill or injured.

  • Compare rabbit insurance from leading providers
  • Check cover levels
  • Get quotes in under 5 minutes
Compare rabbit insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare rabbit insurance

1

Compare your options

Have a look through our best options for pet insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best rabbit insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

2

Enter your details

Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for rabbit insurance.

3

Apply and save

The cheapest rabbit insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim and adjust the cover levels if necessary. Once you've found the best option for covering your bunny simply apply.

Rabbit insurance deals

5 results found
Exotic Direct Rabbit Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 5 years
Maximum vet fees
£2,000 a year
Discounts
-
Eligibility
Available online
UK resident
Maximum rabbit age when cover starts5 years
Minimum rabbit age when cover starts8 weeks
helpucover Rabbit Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 5 years
Maximum vet fees
£2,000 a year
Discounts
10% online discount & a multi-pet discount
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum rabbit age when cover starts5 years
Minimum rabbit age when cover starts8 weeks
NCI Pet Insurance Rabbit Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
6 weeks to 7 years
Maximum vet fees
£2,000 a year
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum rabbit age when cover starts7 years
Minimum rabbit age when cover starts6 weeks
Petplan Rabbit Plan
New cover starts for pets aged from
6 weeks to 5 years
Maximum vet fees
£2,000 per condition
Discounts
10% online discount & a multi-pet discount
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum rabbit age when cover starts5 years
Minimum rabbit age when cover starts6 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

What is rabbit insurance?

Pet insurance for rabbits can protect you against expensive bills if your pet gets ill, lost or injured.

Each rabbit is different, so make sure you get the right cover to avoid expensive bills if something goes wrong.

How to choose the right insurance for your rabbit

To find the best rabbit insurance, consider:

  • What you want to insure against e.g.vet bills.

  • The age and health of your rabbit as some insurers have exceptions.

Check what's covered

Bunny insurance packages vary, so focus on the most important factors when you compare the different types of cover. Rabbit insurance usually covers:

  • Vet fees: You can claim back vet treatment costs during the term of your policy. Our rabbit insurance comparison shows how much cover each insurer can provide.

  • Hospitalisation and boarding fees: If you need to go into hospital and are unable to look after your pet, the cost of caring for your rabbit during this time will be covered by your policy.

  • Theft or loss: If your rabbit goes missing or is stolen, your policy can cover the amount you paid for it or even contribute to advertising costs and rewards to help find your pet.

Some insurance policies also cover alternative treatments like acupuncture if it is recommended by a vet but this may cost extra.

Check the policy information so you know exactly what is covered and avoid unexpected and high costs.

For example, you might think you are covered if you lost your rabbit, but this may be incorrect. Checking the details early will establish if you have the right cover in place before it's too late.

Shop around

Get several quotes so you get the best price and check you are happy with the cover before you commit to a policy. Make sure your information is correct, the policy will be invalid if it contains inaccurate details.

Make sure you can afford any excess you must pay if you decide to make a claim.

Rabbit insurance FAQs

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Read More
Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Read More

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

Read More

Last updated: 28 March, 2022