Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Compare companies that offer low excess pet insurance policies so you can keep your costs down if you have to make a claim.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Have a look through our best options for low excess pet insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
2
View your quotes
Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for low excess pet insurance.
3
Apply and save
The cheapest low excess pet insurance option might catch your eye however check the cover levels to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.
Accident only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the most basic, cheapest pet insurance. Some policies give a low level of cover for vet fees if your pet gets ill as a result of their accident.
A time limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition, for a set time period (usually one year). Once the time period has expired, you will have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max benefit pet insurance policy will let you claim for vet treatment, plus select other costs, up to a set limit, such as £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out once your costs begin to exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
Yes, although your choice of policy may be limited as most insurers apply a minimum excess. This is the amount you need to pay your insurer when you make a claim.
This comparison includes pet insurance policies with no excess, or with lower excesses than standard policies. Use it to find the right cover for your pet, at the cheapest price.
Here is how pet insurance works
The cost of caring for your sick or injured pet can cost thousands of pounds, so it pays to get the right cover.
The main types of policy you can choose from are:
Accident only: This is a basic policy which only covers vet fees for accidental injuries, e.g. if your dog breaks its leg. It is the cheapest type of pet insurance, but maximum claim limits are often low.
Time limited: This lets you claim for specific conditions for a set period of time, usually no more than 12 months. Once this period is over, you need to pay for any ongoing treatment yourself.
Maximum benefit: This covers conditions up to a set limit, e.g. £5,000. Once you have claimed up to this limit, your insurer will not pay any more claims for the same condition.
Lifetime cover: This is the most comprehensive type of cover, but is often the most expensive. You will be able to claim up to a set amount, e.g. £10,000, for any condition each time your policy renews.
Here is how to choose the right insurance policy for your pet
These policies can offer pet insurance with no upfront cost to claim, but as a result their premiums may be more expensive.
You could save money with a low excess pet insurance policy, but you could also get cheaper cover by:
Choosing a higher voluntary excess
Taking out a multi pet policy
Compare as many quotes as possible to make sure you get the most for your money.
Cheap insurance could end up costing you more long term if your insurer will not cover your claim. Use this comparison to find the right cover for your pet.
This is the amount of a claim you have to pay yourself, e.g. the first £75. Most insurers deduct this from the total amount of your claim.
It will cost less to claim, but you may have to pay more for your premium each year. Look for a policy with a low excess and a low monthly premium.
You are not usually required by law to insure your pet, but it could save you money if your pet is ill, injured, lost or stolen.
It varies between insurers, but your vet fee excess is usually deducted from your final settlement. You then have to pay the outstanding excess amount.
