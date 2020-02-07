<Pet Insurance

Compare low excess pet insurance

Compare companies that offer low excess pet insurance policies so you can keep your costs down if you have to make a claim.

  • Choose your cover levels
  • Get quotes in under 5 minutes
  • Compare low excess pet insurance from leading providers
Get quotes

Compare low excess pet insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

waggel-pet-insurance-low-excess
animal-friends-pet-insurance-low-excess-policy
agria-low-excess-pet-insurance
direct-line-low-excess-pet-insurance
tesco-bank-pet-insurance-low-excess

How to compare low excess pet insurance

1

Enter your details

Have a look through our best options for low excess pet insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

2

View your quotes

Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for low excess pet insurance.

3

Apply and save

The cheapest low excess pet insurance option might catch your eye however check the cover levels to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.

Pet insurance deals

9 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Minimum excess
£50
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Minimum excess
No excess
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition
Minimum excess
£80
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Minimum excess
£85
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Minimum excess
£99
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 per condition a year
Minimum excess
£99
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Minimum excess
£50
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Free and unlimited access to online veterinary experts
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£6,000 per condition a year
Minimum excess
£69
Discounts
-
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
Award-winning specialist pet insurance for dogs, cats & horses. UK call centre. Animal Friends donates from their profits to animal welfare charities.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

Can you get pet insurance with no excess?

Yes, although your choice of policy may be limited as most insurers apply a minimum excess. This is the amount you need to pay your insurer when you make a claim.

This comparison includes pet insurance policies with no excess, or with lower excesses than standard policies. Use it to find the right cover for your pet, at the cheapest price.

Here is how pet insurance works

What cover should you get?

The cost of caring for your sick or injured pet can cost thousands of pounds, so it pays to get the right cover.

The main types of policy you can choose from are:

  • Accident only: This is a basic policy which only covers vet fees for accidental injuries, e.g. if your dog breaks its leg. It is the cheapest type of pet insurance, but maximum claim limits are often low.

  • Time limited: This lets you claim for specific conditions for a set period of time, usually no more than 12 months. Once this period is over, you need to pay for any ongoing treatment yourself.

  • Maximum benefit: This covers conditions up to a set limit, e.g. £5,000. Once you have claimed up to this limit, your insurer will not pay any more claims for the same condition.

  • Lifetime cover: This is the most comprehensive type of cover, but is often the most expensive. You will be able to claim up to a set amount, e.g. £10,000, for any condition each time your policy renews.

Here is how to choose the right insurance policy for your pet

Will you save money?

These policies can offer pet insurance with no upfront cost to claim, but as a result their premiums may be more expensive.

You could save money with a low excess pet insurance policy, but you could also get cheaper cover by:

Compare as many quotes as possible to make sure you get the most for your money.

Cheap insurance could end up costing you more long term if your insurer will not cover your claim. Use this comparison to find the right cover for your pet.

Low excess pet insurance FAQs

Woman kissing a dog on the head outside.

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Read More
Girl with dog

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Read More

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

Read More

Why compare pet insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Pet Insurance Comparison

Dental pet insurance

Last updated: 28 March, 2022