<Pet Insurance

Pet insurance guides

Our guides offer tips on finding the right insurance for your pet, how to make a successful claim, and how to manage your policy.

META IMAGE TOPDOGS

The most watched dogs on TikTok

Discover which breed of dog has the most views on TikTok and which famous dogs are cashing in on social media.

A dog tattoo stencil which reads: The ultimutt guide to the world’s most popular dog tattoos.

The world’s most popular dog tattoos

Discover the world’s most pup-ular dog breeds for tattoos, as well as other favourite pets people get inked on their bodies.

Hiding pets

How much does a pet cost?

Getting a pet is an emotional decision, but it’s important not to forget about the cost. Here are some key costs to think about so that you can make sure looking after your pet properly won’t be too expensive.

Classic-cars

How to find the right classic car insurance

The right classic car insurance can significantly cut your annual premiums. Whether your vehicle is a vintage classic or a trusty labour of love you can’t bear to replace, this guide has you covered.

Girl with dog

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Graphic of man holding three dogs on leads

Work out your walkies | Lockdown dog walk calculator

The coronavirus lockdown affects all areas of our lives - including our ability to walk our dogs. Use this calculator to find out how many laps of your garden you need to walk to give your pet the exercise they need.

How to insure your pedigree pet

If you have spent a lot of money on a pedigree dog or cat you will want the right insurance in place, especially as they can be more prone to illness than mixed breeds. Here is how to find the best cover for your pedigree pet.

What is pet insurance?

If your pet is like one of the family you will want to make sure they are protected if they fall ill or go missing. Here is everything you need to know to find the best pet insurance policy.

How to manage your pet insurance policy

Once you insure your pet, you need to keep your policy up to date or it could become invalid. Here is what you need to do to manage your pet insurance policy.

How to insure your pet to travel abroad

If you want to take your pet with you overseas you should make sure they are properly insured. Here is how to find pet insurance that covers your pet abroad.

Woman kissing a dog on the head outside.

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

How to find insurance for your exotic pets

If you have a rare or unusual pet, finding the right pet insurance can be more difficult. Here is what you need to know to find the best exotic pet insurance.