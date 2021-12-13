Our dog loving team at money.co.uk have created a fun interactive emoji quiz to challenge your dog breed knowledge and to see whether dogs really are man’s best friend.

Dogs have evolved significantly over time due to domestication and selective breeding with around 340 different breeds currently in the world but can you recognise them from emojis?

Choosing the right dog for your household is really important and while our quiz is for fun, our experts have also outlined some helpful tips for when considering becoming a pooch parent:



Ask yourself important questions. What kind of home and garden do you have? Realistically, how many times a day, and for how long, can you walk a dog? Are you willing to hoover up hair every day? Do you own another dog or have children?

Check your budget. Owning a pet is expensive and you want to ensure you can cater for them. Costs include insurance (some breeds, like pugs, carry extra health issues), the price of getting the dog (from a responsible breeder, or by adoption from a rescue shelter), food costs, dog walkers, extra vet costs like regular worming medication, etc.

Do a compatibility test to help select the best breed for your household. Most compatibility tests will ask you about your lifestyle, what dog features you’re ok with - such as drooling, how much time you have to exercise your pet, and the size of dog you’d ideally like. These tests are a great place to start your search for the perfect pooch.

Conduct your own research. The most important stage of all is to do your research and never rush a decision. A dog is for life not just for Christmas.

Pet Insurance FAQs

What pet insurance should I get?

While doing your research and reading through the multiple policies of pet insurance providers, you may have noticed that many of them ask about the breed of your dog. To the insurance companies this is very important. Your pet insurance costs will change, depending on whether your dog or cat is a purebred or mixed, as purebred animals are almost always more expensive to cover with pet insurance.

So why do many insurance companies deem your Cocker Spaniel more of a risk than the Heinz 57 you adopted from a local shelter, charging you up to much more in premiums? The answer has to do with genetics and the cost of treatments that can very dependent on the demands of a pedigree dog.

Why are pedigrees more expensive to get pet insurance for?

Purebred or pedigree animals are more at risk for certain genetic conditions, diseases that pet insurance companies refer to as 'breed specific'. Some will go as far as to exclude certain breed specific conditions that can incur large vet bills from their policies, or will increase the cost of their pet insurance to cover them, so knowing the types of diseases your dog breed may be at risk for can help you when making a decision about a dog insurance policy.

Certain pedigree pooches are more likely to need vet care, which can reach into the thousands of pounds for some conditions. A breed specific condition is just a genetic condition that is caused by a defect in certain genes. These genes are passed from parents to their puppies, and can lead to a noticeable physical defect.

Most commonly, these defects can affect joints and bones, and can predispose an animal to cancer. Some hereditary conditions may require expensive surgery, post-operative care, and possibly rehabilitation, while others can cause chronic problems that may require a lifetime of medical care. Common conditions associated with pedigree pets include: