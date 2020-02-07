What is an annuity?

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

When you turn 55 you can withdraw your pension fund and buy an annuity.

When can you get an annuity?

If you do not want to use your pension fund to buy an annuity, you could use other money from an inheritance or property sale to buy a purchased life annuity instead.

It is an income you buy with your pension fund when you retire.

You can only buy an annuity once, so it is important to find the best possible rate.

If you suffer from medical conditions or have bad habits such as smoking you could get a better rate with an enhanced annuity.

Annuity companies set their rates by estimating how long they will need to pay you an income.

This gives you an annual income or £3,000 for life (3% of £100,000 = £3,000)

An annuity company offers you an income worth 3% of your £100,000 each year

You use the money to buy an annuity

You sell your pension fund to an annuity company who offer you an income, for example:

Your pension company may offer you an annuity rate, but do not settle for this until you have shopped around and compared rates from other companies first.

This means you could get a higher rate because annuity companies take the risk that you will only need an income for a shorter time compared to a longer living healthy person.

Annuity companies offer you a better income when they calculate your life expectancy to be lower than a healthy person.

Why does an enhanced annuity offer better rates?

What happens when you die?

When you die, there is no way to get the money you used to buy an annuity back. This could leave you short changed, for example:

If you buy an annuity for £100,000 and die within the first three years, you may have only received an income worth £9,000 (£3,000 a year), resulting in a loss of £91,000.

What types of annuity could you choose?

Pension annuity gives you a guaranteed income for life in exchange for your pension fund, and does not require any form of reinvestment.

Purchased life annuity gives you an income for life with no risk, but you buy it with your own cash rather than your pension fund.

With profits pension annuity gives you an income but reinvests your pension fund, meaning it is not guaranteed for life as the value of your fund could go up or down.

Speak to an independent financial adviser if you are unsure which type you should get.

What extras could you get?

Some annuity companies let you add features to your annuity, but they can lower the income you get: