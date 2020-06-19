What are pensions?

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

What is a pension?

It is a type of income you get when you retire. The amount you get depends on how much you contributed to your pension fund during your working life.

The three main types of pension are:

Employer's pension

This is also known as a workplace pension and usually comes in two schemes:

Defined contribution : You and your employer contribute when you get paid which determines how much of an income you get when you retire.

Defined benefit: Your employer guarantees your pension amount based on your length of service and salary.

State pension

If you are a UK resident and have made National Insurance contributions throughout your life you should qualify for a State Pension.

There are two types of State Pension, and the one you get depends on when you retire:

New State Pension : Retire after 6th April 2016

Basic State Pension: Retire before 6th April 2016

Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)

You can open and manage a Self Invested Personal Pension without any help from an independent financial adviser or pension company representative.

Make sure you understand the risks of investing in a SIPP before you invest, or speak to an independent financial adviser to discuss your options.

Why pay into a pension?

Paying into a pension is generally a good idea. Once you retire, or turn 55 and perhaps start working less, a pension allows you to receive an income on which to live.

While there are many ways to save and invest for your retirement, a pension provides great benefits when it comes to putting money aside for you golden years.

Tax relief. Not only are pensions contributions tax free, the government adds 25% to any contributions you put in up to a certain limit; and, if you’re a higher or additional rate taxpayer, you can claim even more via your tax return form.

Workplace pensions. A workplace pension legally requires employers to contribute to a pension on your behalf. Not only do you receive contributions from the government in the form of tax relief, you also receive contributions from your employer. Ask your employer if you’re not sure how much they contribute to your workplace pension.

Pension investments are free from income tax and capital gains tax, so you won't pay tax on any dividends from shares and you won’t pay capital gains tax on any profits made from the investments within your pension pots. However, there are income tax implications when you start to withdraw from your pension.

How do you receive money from a pension?

Typically, pensions set an age from which you can start withdrawing from your pension. This is usually somewhere between 55 and 65.

When the time comes to start taking money from your pension, you’ll need to decide how you want to do this.