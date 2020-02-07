Compare cheap motorbike insurance for 17 year olds

You could save when you compare motorbike insurance designed for 17 year olds. Teenagers often pay more for cover so comparing quotes could help you find cheaper insurance.
To get the right motorbike cover at the cheapest price you need to:
Decide what type of cover you need
Get quotes online from as many insurers as you can
Choose the policy that offers the cover you want for the cheapest price
If you are under the age of 20, shopping around for the cheapest quote is even more important because you are viewed as a higher risk than more experienced riders.
The best way is to get as many quotes as you can, but you could also make it cheaper by:
Getting extra qualifications: Once you have passed your test you could complete the Enhanced Rider Scheme. This builds on your practical test and many insurers offer a discount if you complete it.
Pay up front in full: Most insurers charge interest if you pay for your cover monthly, making it more expensive. If you can afford to, pay for your cover in full at the start of your policy.
Choosing a lower risk bike: Motorbikes with larger engines or are worth a larger amount, are usually more expensive to insure.
Adding a more experienced rider to your policy: This may make your premiums cheaper, but you should still be the main policyholder and only add them if they will actually use your bike.
You could also look at increasing the excess on your policy to make your policy cheaper. Just remember that you will have to pay your excess if you need to make a claim, so it still needs to be affordable.
If you only have a provisional licence you still need cover to ride your bike on public roads.
If you are learning to ride at a professional training centre then you may be covered by their insurance, but always check before you start.
Unlike car insurance, most insurers do not offer specialised learner polices. This means you need to look for a standard policy and check you will be covered until you pass.
When you are 17, you can only ride:
Smaller engine motorcycles
Scooters
Mopeds with a top speed of 45km/h
Look for a policy that is designed for your type of bike because this could save you money and will mean you do not end up paying for cover you do not need.
You will pay more for motorbike insurance if you are under the age of 20, or are newly qualified. Shop around to get the best deal.
Yes, although your policy may cost more and you may pay a higher excess if you have to claim.
No, if you are the main rider of your bike you must have a policy in your name. If you are riding your parents bike, you could be added to their policy.
Not at the moment, but it is expected to be available in the near future.
Yes, but it may cost extra to add this to your policy. Look for an insurer who can cover damage to your bike helmet and leathers as standard.
Yes, but you may need to add extra cover to your policy.
Yes, you can usually cover your keys for loss or theft, but it may cost extra.
No, insurers cannot charge more or less based on your gender. However, your age will make your cover more expensive than older riders.
