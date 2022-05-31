A no deposit mortgage is when you borrow the whole value of the property's value, without putting up a deposit that you have saved yourself. These are often also known as '100% mortgages' or '0 deposit mortgages'.

The term '0% mortgage' is often mistakenly used to describe no deposit mortgages. A 0% LTV would imply that you're paying for the entire purchase value yourself, so you'd have no need to get a mortgage, but simply buy the property outright with cash.

Can you get no deposit mortgages?

Although rare now, it is still possible get mortgages for 100% of your house's value. In most cases, they are usually only available if you're an existing customer of the lender that offers the new 100% deal.

Lenders also usually require you to have a guarantor who is a homeowner. The guarantor can either be a friend of family member who is willing to put his own home at risk, in the event you default on your mortgage.

How do no deposit mortgages work?

Every mortgage has a loan to value (LTV), which is the percentage of your house's value that the mortgage pays for.

Usually a mortgage covers part of the property value and you pay the rest with a deposit you have saved or equity, which is the percentage of your home you already own.

100% LTV means the mortgage covers the whole amount. For example, if your house costs £180,000, you would borrow the full £180,000 through a 100% mortgage.

How to compare 100% mortgages

Use this comparison to find a no deposit mortgage if you have no equity in your home because its value is the same as the amount you owe. You could use one if:

You need to remortgage

You want to move house

Can you get a mortgage with no deposit for your first home?

The only 100% mortgages for first time buyers you could get as a first time buyer in the UK are guarantor mortgages. You can only get one if a parent or someone else is named on your mortgage to cover any payments you miss.

Most of the deals in this comparison are not guarantor mortgages, but you can find them and other deals designed to help you get on the property ladder using our first time buyer mortgage comparison.

Here are all your options for getting a mortgage without a deposit

Can you get mortgages for more than 100% LTV?

Yes, but only if you are an existing borrower getting a remortgage on your current property.

For example, if your house has gone down in value, you could owe more on your mortgage than your house is worth. This is called negative equity.

If your home is now valued at £150,000 but you owe £180,000 on your mortgage, you need a 120% LTV deal if you get a remortgage.

Here is what to do if you are in negative equity but want to sell

No deposit mortgages FAQs

About our mortgage comparison

Last updated: 10 September, 2020