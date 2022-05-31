It's a mortgage that has extra features, like allowing you to pay different amounts each month, giving you more flexibility than a standard mortgage.

Different providers have their own definition of what a flexible mortgage is, so always check what's being offered to determine if it's right for you.

How to find the best flexible mortgages

Think about the aspects that would be most beneficial to you before you look for flexible mortgage deals.

Decide on the features you need

Common features include:

Overpayments : Which allow you to pay extra towards your monthly repayments.

Underpayments : Which allow you to pay less than your usual monthly repayment amount.

Payment holidays : Which allow you to take a break from making repayments for usually up to 12 months.

Borrow back: Which allows you to withdraw money that you've previously overpaid.

The features of flexible mortgages vary per provider, so think about which features are important to you before you start comparing mortgages.

Do your homework

Compare flexible mortgages from different lenders to find the best one for you. Check the terms and conditions and beware of restrictions like:

1. Minimum monthly repayments: You cannot pay less than this amount a month. 2. Maximum repayment limits: You can only pay off a up to certain amount of your mortgage balance each year if you decide to overpay. 3. Interest: If you take a mortgage holiday, interest will still be charged. Your minimum repayment amount may increase after the break. 4. Mortgage holiday requests: Are not honoured unless you specifically request them.

Restrictions vary by provider, which is why it's important to compare to find the mortgage that best suits your circumstances.

Get the right mortgage

Once you've decided on the features you need, look at other important factors of the mortgage to ensure that it is suitable, like the:

Mortgage term

Deposit and LTV (loan to value)

Fees

Interest rate

For more information read our complete guide to mortgages.

Flexible mortgages FAQs

Q Will I be credit checked if I apply for a flexible mortgage? A Yes, your credit rating will be considered when you apply. To find out more, read our guide on how credit scoring works Q Can I switch my standard mortgage to a flexible mortgage? A Possibly, it depends on your provider, it's best to contact them to check if this is possible. Q Can I still incur fees if I over or underpay? A Yes, if your provider has minimum and maximum repayment limits and you breach these, you may be charged. Q Can flexible mortgages be managed online? A Yes, many flexible mortgage lenders allow you to manage your mortgage online if you are registered for online banking.

About our mortgage comparison