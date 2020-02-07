What's the best way to cash-in spare change?

By spending spare change when you can or building up a decent amount to hand over to your bank, you can make the most of the money you would not normally use.

There are rules on how much spare change you can use in one transaction under the Coinage Act 1971. This prevents people paying for goods entirely in pennies, that would take hours to count.

Taking your spare change to the bank to be sorted and applied to your current or savings account balance is one of the most cost-efficient ways to cash in your pennies.

Not all banks offer these machines, and even those that do might not have one in your local branch. However, they should be able to take your coins if you sort them yourself.

Some banks now have coin machines that let you pay in your spare change without needing to sort it first.

So what are the most economical and hassle free ways of getting rid of your hoard of coins?

You can only pay for up to £10 worth of goods with 20ps or 50ps

You can only pay for up to £5 worth of goods with 5ps or 10ps

You can only pay for up to 20p worth of goods with 1p or 2p coins

Shops can refuse to accept your payment if the rules below are not followed:

Your bank teller will not look kindly on you if you bring in bags of unsorted change and in many branches they will not be able to sort it for you.

Just ask for money bags at the counter, sort the change at home yourself and put the coins in their corresponding bags. In each bag, you will have to collect:

£1 in coppers

£5 in 5p or 10p coins

£10 in 20p or 50p coins

£20 in £1 or £2 coins

Take these into the bank and the teller will be able to weigh them to check you have the right number of coins, then credit them to your account.

This is the most cost-effective method because it means every penny goes straight to your account. However, it does require patience to build up the required amount of change and sort it correctly yourself.

Bear in mind that some banks will limit the number of bags of coins you are allowed to take in per day, or may refuse to take them altogether at busy times. It is also worth noting that most banks only take change from their own customers.