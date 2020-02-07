Travel money: should I get a travel credit card?

Why do I need a credit card for travel?

Quite simply, you can save a lot of money with a travel credit card. If it’s your main card on holiday, then you can potentially save a fortune in fees. Specialist travel cards do not charge fees for foreign spending, unlike most everyday credit cards.

Over the course of a long holiday, or even a short city break, these fees can make all the difference to your budget. By using your standard credit card overseas, you can potentially open yourself up to being charged a host of unexpected fees.

Most non-specialist credit card providers charge transaction fees, cash withdrawal penalties and even additional interest rates – even if you pay off your balance on time and in full.

If your travel credit card is not your main spending tool, it could still be a crucial low-cost alternative in case you run out of cash or need to make a big purchase.

Either way, it is always worth comparing your options to make sure you have the best deal for you – whether that’s cash or plastic.

Are travel credit cards cheaper than cash?

At the time of writing, spending 100 USD on a Mastercard

Exchange rates offered by any provider will vary depending on a whole host of factors, so credit cards may not always be cheaper, but they are almost always a strong option.

It is important to remember that only specialist travel credit cards will beat cash, as everyday cards will likely charge fees of around 3% on all foreign currency transactions.

What are the best credit cards for travel?

Mastercard’s exchange rate will usually beat Visa’s, but it is important to compare the best travel credit cards available to find the right one for you.

Generally, Visa is more widely accepted, so consider where you are going and what you are going to be using your travel credit card for (everyday spending, cash withdrawals etc.) when you make your choice.

Could I use a travel debit card instead?

Travel credit cards are not the only alternative to cash, as many credit card providers now also charge low to no transaction and withdrawal fees.

For example, Starling Bank does not currently charge transaction or cash withdrawal fees. They also do not run a full credit check, meaning opening an account might be easier than getting a credit card.

It is also important to know that using a credit card involves borrowing money, often with high interest rates if you do not meet repayments. If you don’t think you will be able to pay back what you borrow on time, or you are unlikely to be approved for a credit card then it may not be the option for you.

Therefore, it is worth also doing a comparison to see if a cheap travel debit card can meet your needs.