Tax guides

Thousands of people across the UK are paying more tax than they need to, are you one of them? We explain how to check and challenge your tax code.
Find out what you pay CGT on, when you pay it, how much you have to pay, and how to make sure you don't pay anymore than you have to.
Inheritance tax is paid on any assets you leave to family or friends when you die, we explain what you need to know and how to avoid it altogether.
If you live in the UK, you normally have to pay council tax, but the cost differs depending on where you live. Here is everything you need to know about council tax.
Inheritance tax is undoubtedly one of the most unpopular taxes in the UK, yet for the vast majority of people there is nothing to pay. So what exactly is Inheritance Tax? Here is what you need to know.
The deadline for submitting your online self assessment tax return is approaching fast. Here is what you need to know to file your return on time.
If your home is in the wrong council tax band you could be paying too much and may even be eligible for a refund. Here is what you need to know.
Air Passenger Duty on flights for children up to 15 years old has been scrapped. If you have already paid for flights you may need to claim this money back: here is how.
Paying tax is a fact of life for most of us, but it is surprisingly easy to pay too much and leave yourself out of pocket. Here is how to claim tax back from HMRC.
Helping your children out financially is something most parents would like to do, but you need to be careful they don't end up giving it away to the tax man. Here's what you need to know.
You may be able to give away money without paying tax, but it depends on whom it goes to and how much you give. Here is what you need to know about gifting money without paying tax.