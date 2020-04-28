<Guides

Tax guides

Our guides cover all areas of tax from making sure you are within the correct council tax band to explaining exactly how you need to file your tax returns if you are self-employed.

I'm looking for guides on...

Council tax

Gifting money

Income tax

Women in striped shirt writing on paper pad

Are you paying too much tax?

Thousands of people across the UK are paying more tax than they need to, are you one of them? We explain how to check and challenge your tax code.

Collection of £1 coins

What is Capital Gains Tax?

Find out what you pay CGT on, when you pay it, how much you have to pay, and how to make sure you don't pay anymore than you have to.

woman-with-calculator-and-paperwork

Inheritance tax: the basics

Inheritance tax is paid on any assets you leave to family or friends when you die, we explain what you need to know and how to avoid it altogether.

couple with calculator

How council tax works

If you live in the UK, you normally have to pay council tax, but the cost differs depending on where you live. Here is everything you need to know about council tax.

How is inheritance taxed?

Inheritance tax is undoubtedly one of the most unpopular taxes in the UK, yet for the vast majority of people there is nothing to pay. So what exactly is Inheritance Tax? Here is what you need to know.

A beginner's guide to self assessment

The deadline for submitting your online self assessment tax return is approaching fast. Here is what you need to know to file your return on time.

Are you paying too much council tax?

If your home is in the wrong council tax band you could be paying too much and may even be eligible for a refund. Here is what you need to know.

What is Air Passenger Duty and can you claim your money back?

Air Passenger Duty on flights for children up to 15 years old has been scrapped. If you have already paid for flights you may need to claim this money back: here is how.

How do you claim tax back?

Paying tax is a fact of life for most of us, but it is surprisingly easy to pay too much and leave yourself out of pocket. Here is how to claim tax back from HMRC.

Gifting money to your children: FAQs

Helping your children out financially is something most parents would like to do, but you need to be careful they don't end up giving it away to the tax man. Here's what you need to know.

How do I gift money without being taxed?

You may be able to give away money without paying tax, but it depends on whom it goes to and how much you give. Here is what you need to know about gifting money without paying tax.