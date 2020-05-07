Tax & benefit guides

Thousands of people across the UK are paying more tax than they need to, are you one of them? We explain how to check and challenge your tax code.
The government are rolling out a host of changes to the benefit system centred on a Universal Credit that incorporates a host of existing benefits. Here's how the plans could affect your finances.
You could benefit from the expansion on the Warm Home Discount Scheme this year meaning there'll be no reason to fret about the rising cost of heating. We look at how not to miss out if you're eligible.
Disability can mean both a drop in your income and an increase in the cost of living. This guide sets out how to claim disability benefits for help with your day-to-day costs.
Inheritance tax is paid on any assets you leave to family or friends when you die, we explain what you need to know and how to avoid it altogether.
Could the Help to Work scheme help you out of long-term unemployment, or do you have other options? Here's what you need to know.
We explain how to find out what financial assistance you're entitled to, and how to claim the benefits you're owed.
Child Benefit rules have changed and you may now need to pay back some or even all of your benefit to the taxman. We examine how the changes affect you and if there is anything you can do to keep your Child Benefit.
If you live in the UK, you normally have to pay council tax, but the cost differs depending on where you live. Here is everything you need to know about council tax.
The deadline for submitting your online self assessment tax return is approaching fast. Here is what you need to know to file your return on time.