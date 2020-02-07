<Guides

Motoring guides

Find out how to get a valuation for your car, cut running costs, the best ways to finance your vehicle and the top alternatives to running a car with our comprehensive collection of motoring guides.

Petrol pump

The men and women driving 40% further for the same amount of petrol

With petrol and diesel prices hitting all time highs in the UK, we’ve tracked down some of the people who are managing to almost double the distance they can drive on a full tank to share their secrets.

Council MOT centres: the route to a hassle free MOT?

If you’re fed up with worrying about unscrupulous garages making your car’s MOT a misery, turning to a council MOT centre could be the answer.

Do you have to pay private parking tickets?

Getting a parking ticket can make your heart sink, but not all parking notices are the same. Here is a breakdown of which parking fines you can ignore, and when you have to pay up.

Car crash: What to do

Our step-by-step accident guide takes you through what to do at the scene of a road accident to help you sort it out as quickly and easily as possible.

Diesel or petrol: which is best for you?

We weigh up the pros and cons of both types of fuels to help you decide which will be the most cost-efficient for your particular needs.

A day in the life of a breakdown recovery driver

Find out how you can avoid having to call out a breakdown recovery vehicle and what to expect if you do

Man inspecting car for scratches

How to carry out a car history check

Buying a second hand car is always a little risky, after all you don't know how well looked after the vehicle has been by its current and any previous owners. Here's how to check your car's history.

What is the best way to pay for a new car?

Buying a new car is exciting but deciding how to pay for your new pride and joy can be tricky. Here is how to find the best way to finance your new vehicle.

Car tax discs: are you about to throw away £1,000?

With just one month until we say goodbye to the car tax disc, could their demise present a golden opportunity? Keeping your old tax discs safe could prove to be an investment for the future!

