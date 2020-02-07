How to get your home valued for free

Doing some research yourself can give you a good idea of what your house might be worth. It is also likely to be much cheaper than getting a valuation from an estate agent.

If you want to sell your house, you need to get an idea of how much it is worth. This will let you know how much you can expect to gain from selling and help you decide on an asking price.

You can also use an online estate agent to sell your house. Their fixed fees can work out much cheaper than traditional estate agents' charges.

Get an online valuation

As well as online estate agents, some other websites can give you an approximate valuation. They are not as reliable as professional valuations, but they can give you a general idea of how much you could sell your home for.

Just type in your postcode and other details such as how much you bought your home for, when you bought it, and your email address.

A figure will then be quoted to you as a rough guide to how much your home is worth now, plus detailed information about the area and the amount homes are sold for.

Mouse Price requires you to quickly register to get a free valuation. You can also choose to be sent a detailed 22 page valuation document for a fee.

Property Price Advice allows you to enter as much detail as you can about your property to make their estimate more accurate. They can then provide an average, upper and lower valuation of your property.

Are free valuations accurate?

Free online valuations may not give you a 100% accurate quote on your property's value, but they can at least give you an idea of what you can expect to sell your home for.

If you gather information from all these different sources, you will be able to decide on a realistic asking price.

It will also give you some background knowledge of the prices in your area, so that if you end up using an estate agent, you will already be well-informed when you discuss your home's value with them.

Look up the price of homes in your area

There are several websites that allow you to find out the price of homes anywhere in the UK, and the information is often available free.

One site to try is Zoopla. Simply select the UK region of your choice and it will bring up the rough asking price of homes on sale in your area, plus the average price that homes have sold for near you.

The following websites can also give you an idea of how much homes go for in your area, by listing all the sold houses for the postcode of your choice:

By investigating the price of homes in your area this way, you can get a good idea of how much your own home might be worth - especially if you are a first-time seller and have no idea what kind of price you should ask for.