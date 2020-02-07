What is a packaged current account?

What are they?

They are bank accounts that charge a monthly fee of around £10 and come bundled with features like:

Should you get one?

Packaged current accounts are only worth it if:

You will use the benefits that come with the account (e.g. travel insurance is only worth paying for if you intend to go abroad)

The benefits are suitable and worth paying for (e.g. some insurance policies have exclusions that mean they would not pay out if you needed to claim)

You have not already paid for the benefits it offers (e.g. if you previously took out standalone insurance policies)

It will save you money compared to buying the benefits individually (i.e. the fee you pay on the account needs to be lower than paying for its features separately)

It offers what you need from a bank account like an overdraft, local branches or internet banking

When does insurance not pay out?

Insurance policies come with exclusions, which are situations they will refuse to pay out. For example, if travel insurance is included, check if it:

Only covers you in certain countries, e.g. only in Europe

Specifies a maximum age

Cannot cover people with existing medical conditions

What if you are covered twice?

If a packaged account includes insurance but you already have a separate policy for it, this can cause complications.

If you are covered twice, some insurers will only pay out a share of the amount you claim. For example, if you had two mobile phone policies and tried to claim to replace a £500 stolen phone, the insurers might make you claim for £250 from each of them.

This can be complicated and more expensive if you have to pay an excess on each policy.