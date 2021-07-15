Global Beer Lovers’ City Index

Some people go on holiday for the food, others for the beach, and some for beer. Whether you’re a lager lover, IPA admirer, or ale aficionado, the craft beer movement is in full flow across the world, and in some cases can be the motivation behind an entire journey.
With world-class breweries, bars, and beer festivals to enjoy around the globe, and international travel beginning to open up, we’ve revealed the best cities around the world for beer.
Breweries per 10,000 people - 2.8
Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 7.86
Average price per pint - £3.58
You may not have heard of the top destination on our list, but amongst those in the know, it’s certainly earned its place in the rankings.
Not only did Asheville, North Carolina, have the highest concentration of breweries with 2.8 per 10,000 people, but it’s also recognised as having the most breweries per person in the whole of the United States.
Around 100 beers are made by the 26 breweries in this city of just under 100,000 people, and you can enjoy everything from beer bus and cycle tours to beer-glazed doughnuts and even beer ice cream for dessert.
Breweries per 10,000 people - 0.76
Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 5.86
Average price per pint - £1.34
The Czech Republic is world-famous for its beer and in fact, Czechs consume more beer per person than any other nation.
The capital, Prague, is worth a visit for its beautiful architecture, but also of course, for the beer.
Prague is home to around 100 breweries and has a high proportion of bars and pubs per person too, but what really counts in its favour is the fact that a pint will only cost you around £1.34 on average.
Breweries per 10,000 people - 0.39
Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 2.46
Average price per pint - £1.89
Kraków takes third place, a city that has seen its beer scene take great strides in the last couple of years with lots of new breweries and bars to entice travellers.
Much like Prague, the affordability is a big selling point for beer lovers looking to visit Kraków with an average pint just £1.89.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Breweries
|Breweries per 10,000 people
|Bars, pubs & clubs listed on Tripadvisor
|Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people
|Average price per pint (£)
|Average price per pint ($)
|Average price per pint (€)
|Overall score
|1
|Asheville
|United States
|26
|2.8
|73
|7.86
|£3.58
|$4.94
|€4.19
|8.41
|2
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|101
|0.76
|782
|5.86
|£1.34
|$1.85
|€1.57
|6.88
|3
|Kraków
|Poland
|30
|0.39
|192
|2.46
|£1.89
|$2.61
|€2.21
|4.79
|4
|Fort Collins
|United States
|22
|1.29
|24
|1.41
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|4.72
|5
|Cincinnati
|United States
|31
|1.02
|82
|2.7
|£3.58
|$4.94
|€4.19
|4.46
|5
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|61
|0.21
|257
|0.89
|£1.17
|$1.62
|€1.37
|4.46
|7
|Austin
|United States
|42
|0.53
|213
|2.69
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|4.4
|8
|Dublin
|Ireland
|30
|0.54
|314
|5.66
|£4.70
|$6.49
|€5.49
|4.36
|9
|Wrocław
|Poland
|27
|0.42
|59
|0.92
|£1.70
|$2.35
|€1.99
|4.35
|10
|Grand Rapids
|United States
|17
|0.85
|32
|1.59
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|4.31
|11
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|59
|0.68
|367
|4.21
|£4.27
|$5.90
|€4.99
|4.22
|12
|Portland, OR
|United States
|78
|1.19
|175
|2.67
|£4.30
|$5.94
|€5.03
|4.17
|13
|Milwaukee
|United States
|31
|0.53
|118
|2
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|4.12
|14
|Warsaw
|Poland
|52
|0.29
|168
|0.94
|£1.89
|$2.61
|€2.21
|4.09
|15
|Madison
|United States
|17
|0.65
|47
|1.81
|£3.22
|$4.45
|€3.76
|3.96
|16
|Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|22
|0.45
|217
|4.45
|£4.48
|$6.19
|€5.24
|3.93
|17
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|82
|0.09
|158
|0.17
|£1.41
|$1.95
|€1.65
|3.89
|18
|Denver
|United States
|80
|1.09
|153
|2.08
|£4.30
|$5.94
|€5.03
|3.82
|19
|Kansas City
|United States
|22
|0.45
|60
|1.23
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|3.74
|20
|Wellington
|New Zealand
|29
|1.35
|28
|1.3
|£4.55
|$6.28
|€5.32
|3.64
|21
|Berlin
|Germany
|93
|0.25
|589
|1.56
|£2.99
|$4.13
|€3.50
|3.57
|22
|Vancouver
|Canada
|55
|0.87
|96
|1.52
|£4.07
|$5.62
|€4.76
|3.52
|22
|Moscow
|Russia
|73
|0.06
|487
|0.39
|£2.06
|$2.84
|€2.41
|3.52
|24
|Seattle
|United States
|69
|0.92
|176
|2.34
|£4.66
|$6.43
|€5.45
|3.5
|25
|Miami
|United States
|20
|0.43
|122
|2.61
|£4.30
|$5.94
|€5.03
|3.31
|26
|Antwerp
|Belgium
|14
|0.27
|67
|1.28
|£3.41
|$4.71
|€3.99
|3.2
|27
|Brussels
|Belgium
|29
|0.24
|160
|1.32
|£3.41
|$4.71
|€3.99
|3.19
|28
|Chicago
|United States
|100
|0.37
|460
|1.71
|£3.94
|$5.44
|€4.61
|3.13
|29
|Montreal
|Canada
|43
|0.25
|193
|1.13
|£3.49
|$4.82
|€4.08
|3.08
|30
|San Francisco
|United States
|39
|0.48
|318
|3.95
|£5.73
|$7.91
|€6.70
|2.95
|31
|Tokyo
|Japan
|60
|0.04
|1,271
|0.91
|£3.24
|$4.47
|€3.79
|2.93
|32
|Philadelphia
|United States
|27
|0.17
|170
|1.07
|£3.58
|$4.94
|€4.19
|2.9
|33
|San Diego
|United States
|71
|0.5
|210
|1.47
|£4.39
|$6.06
|€5.13
|2.89
|34
|Munich
|Germany
|8
|0.05
|160
|1.08
|£3.42
|$4.72
|€4.00
|2.88
|35
|Rome
|Italy
|59
|0.21
|476
|1.66
|£4.26
|$5.88
|€4.98
|2.73
|36
|Phoenix
|United States
|14
|0.08
|74
|0.44
|£3.58
|$4.94
|€4.19
|2.56
|37
|Anchorage
|United States
|10
|0.35
|17
|0.59
|£4.30
|$5.94
|€5.03
|2.44
|38
|Boston
|United States
|15
|0.22
|139
|2.01
|£5.01
|$6.92
|€5.86
|2.38
|39
|London
|United Kingdom
|208
|0.23
|1,313
|1.47
|£5.00
|$6.90
|€5.85
|2.19
|40
|Melbourne
|Australia
|48
|0.09
|186
|0.36
|£5.21
|$7.19
|€6.09
|1.47
As we’ve already seen, despite being a small city, Asheville in North Carolina has the most breweries per 10,000 people not just on our list but in the entirety of the United States. You can easily spend a whole day crawling from one brewery to the next in Asheville, which supposedly is such a hotbed for brewing because of its pristine spring water.
When it comes to finding somewhere to enjoy your next drink, it’s clear that once again Asheville reigns supreme, with 7.86 bars, clubs and pubs per 10,000 people. The variety of nightlife activity in Asheville include live music venues and cosy local bars and despite its small size, you’re likely to find a watering hole to suit your needs.
If you’re looking to maximise the number of drinks you can get for your money, then it would appear the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, is the place to be. The average cost of a pint of beer here is just £1.17. While it may be better known for Malbec wine, a craft beer scene is starting to form in the city, especially in the Palermo area.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Average price per pint (£)
|Average price per pint ($)
|Average price per pint (€)
|1
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|£1.17
|$1.62
|€1.37
|2
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|£1.34
|$1.85
|€1.57
|3
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|£1.41
|$1.95
|€1.65
|4
|Wrocław
|Poland
|£1.70
|$2.35
|€1.99
|5
|Kraków
|Poland
|£1.89
|$2.61
|€2.21
|6
|Warsaw
|Poland
|£1.89
|$2.61
|€2.21
|7
|Moscow
|Russia
|£2.06
|$2.84
|€2.41
|8
|Fort Collins
|United States
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|9
|Austin
|United States
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
|10
|Grand Rapids
|United States
|£2.87
|$3.96
|€3.36
First, we identified 40 destinations known for their local beer scene using the following articles and blog posts:
https://www.europeanbestdestinations.com/best-of-europe/best-beer-destinations-in-europe/
https://www.frommers.com/slideshows/818483-the-world-s-best-cities-for-beer
https://www.alternativeairlines.com/blog/best-beer-destinations-in-the-world
https://www.tripstodiscover.com/18-of-the-best-u-s-cities-for-beer-lovers/
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-beer-cities/index.html
Next, we gave each city a normalised score out of 10 on each of the following three factors, before taking an average final score across all three factors.
Breweries per 10,000 people
Sourced from RateBeer.
Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people
The number of things to do in the ‘Nightlife’ category on Tripadvisor.
Average price per pint
Sourced from Numbeo, correct as of June 24 2021.