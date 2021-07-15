Global Beer Lovers’ City Index

With world-class breweries, bars, and beer festivals to enjoy around the globe, and international travel beginning to open up, we’ve revealed the best cities around the world for beer.

The best cities in the world for beer drinkers

1. Asheville, United States - 8.41 out of 10

Breweries per 10,000 people - 2.8

Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 7.86

Average price per pint - £3.58

You may not have heard of the top destination on our list, but amongst those in the know, it’s certainly earned its place in the rankings.

Not only did Asheville, North Carolina, have the highest concentration of breweries with 2.8 per 10,000 people, but it’s also recognised as having the most breweries per person in the whole of the United States.

Around 100 beers are made by the 26 breweries in this city of just under 100,000 people, and you can enjoy everything from beer bus and cycle tours to beer-glazed doughnuts and even beer ice cream for dessert.

2. Prague, Czech Republic - 6.88 out of 10

Breweries per 10,000 people - 0.76

Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 5.86

Average price per pint - £1.34

The Czech Republic is world-famous for its beer and in fact, Czechs consume more beer per person than any other nation.

The capital, Prague, is worth a visit for its beautiful architecture, but also of course, for the beer.

Prague is home to around 100 breweries and has a high proportion of bars and pubs per person too, but what really counts in its favour is the fact that a pint will only cost you around £1.34 on average.

3. Kraków, Poland - 4.79 out of 10

Breweries per 10,000 people - 0.39

Bars, pubs & clubs per 10,000 people - 2.46

Average price per pint - £1.89

Kraków takes third place, a city that has seen its beer scene take great strides in the last couple of years with lots of new breweries and bars to entice travellers.

Much like Prague, the affordability is a big selling point for beer lovers looking to visit Kraków with an average pint just £1.89.