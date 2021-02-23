If you're wondering 'can you have a bank account at 16?' then the answer is 'of course'.



You can get a child's bank accounts from the age of 11, or you can get bank accounts for teens that are designed especially for 16 and 17 year olds.



What bank accounts for teens are there?

If you're a teenager, you can open a children's bank account. But you might like to look into specialist bank accounts for teens rather than getting a children's account.



Most standard bank accounts only accept people over 18. But, if you're looking for a bank account for 16 year old or 17 year old teens, there are options out there.

If you're 18 and over, you can usually get a standard bank account designed for adults. Here's how to work out what kind of bank account you should choose and where to find one.



To find the best bank account for 16 year old student types, or 17 year olds, read on. Our comparison is designed to help you find the best bank account for teens.



What features can you get with a bank account for 16 year old or 17 year old teens?

If you're looking for a bank account for 16 year old or 17 year old teenagers, there's a variety of features you can expect to see. Many of these are the same as what you might get with an adult bank account.



For example, you might be able to:

Receive money into the account, including your wages, bank transfers from other people, cheques and cash

Pay by debit card in person, online or by phone

Withdraw money at a cash machine using your debit card

Set up automatic payments like direct debits and standing orders to cover bills (such as a mobile phone bill)

Manage your account online through your bank's website or mobile app. You could check your statements or send a payment to a person or company

Earn interest on your balance

Pay by Apple Pay or Google Pay if the bank account links with the technology and if you have the right kind of device.



There's often a limit on how much you can withdraw each day with an under 18 bank account. Some bank accounts for teens might even offer useful additional benefits, such as discounts on driving lessons.



The big difference between an adult bank account and a bank account for 16 year old or 17 year old teens is that you won't get an overdraft with a teen account. You have to be 18 years old or more to borrow money through your bank account.

Think about which features you want from your bank account for teens. This is the best place to start when choosing the best bank account for 17 year old teens or the best bank account for 18 year old teens.



How to find the best bank account for teens

Start by choosing an account that has the features you need. The best bank account for teens will generally give you the features listed in the section above. Look out for ones that come with a debit card, internet banking, and ideally a branch near your home. That'll help you when it comes to withdrawing and paying in money.



Don't forget to check the age limits and the balance restrictions for each account too.



To find the best bank account for teens, follow these simple steps:

Compare accounts that accept people your age using our comparison Check which accounts offer the features you need like internet banking or a debit card If several accounts are suitable, look into what benefits they offer and apply for the best account.

How old do you have to be to open an under 18 bank account?

Most banks will offer an under 18 bank account to any children or teens between 11 years old and 17 years old.



Sometimes, banks will offer an under 18 bank account that caters specifically to older teenagers. These usually have a higher minimum age such as 16. So if you want a bank account for 17 year old or 16 year old teens, these accounts could be worth looking at.



Can I open a bank account at 17 by myself?

The answer is 'yes'. You can usually open a bank account by yourself if you're 16 or 17. You can also get a debit card without permission.



From the age of 11 until 15, you can open an account of your own, but you'll generally need a parent or guardian with you when you open it. You'll also need permission from a parent or guardian to have a debit card with your account.



Can your parents use your junior bank account?

Some banks will only let you run the account yourself. But, generally, parents or guardians can pay money into bank accounts for teens.



Occasionally, some banks might say you have to have your parents with you to apply for an account in branch. This usually applies to younger applicants, rather than teens.



Can I get into debt?

If you're under 16 years old you won't be able to get an overdraft facility on your account, so you don't need to worry about debt.



If there's not enough money in the account to pay for something you're trying to buy, then any payments will usually be declined. If a payment were to accidentally go through that reduces the account balance to below zero, your bank shouldn't charge any interest or fees.



Other actions could incur fees, such as using your card abroad. So you should be aware of what you can and can't do for free on your card.



Is there any protection with a bank accounts for teens?

Yes, you'll be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if you're using a UK-registered bank. The FSCS gives you protection on your savings up to £85,000 if the bank or building society went bust. This is usually more than enough protection for a teenager.

Teenagers' bank accounts FAQs

Q Can I get an overdraft? A No, you can only get one if you are over 18. You could switch to an adult bank account when you turn 18 if you will need an overdraft. Q How many current accounts can I have? A You could open more than one, but most banks only let you hold one current account with them. Q Can I get interest on my current account? A Yes, some bank accounts pay interest when you have money in them. Here is how interest works. Q Can I get a debit card with my account? A Yes, with most accounts, but some only come with a card you can use in cash machines. This comparison shows what type comes with each account. Q Can younger children get an account? A Yes, most banks offer current accounts to children over 11, but some set a minimum age of 16.

Last updated: 23 February, 2021