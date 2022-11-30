The most popular fashion brands around the world

If you are looking to treat yourself to a new outfit or a statement fashion piece, you may want to spread the costs with one of our 0% interest credit cards .

Using Google search data, money.co.uk crunched the numbers once again to reveal the most searched fashion brands around the world and compared them to last year to reveal the changes.

According to data from the last 12 months, the most searched fashion brand worldwide is the Chinese fast-fashion retailer, Shein. Not only is it a new entry to the leaderboard but it also dominates the global results coming out as the top brand in an impressive total of 113 countries. Some of the countries looking for affordable goods from Shein are Australia, Brazil, Cyprus, France, and Ireland.

As a result, last year's winner Zara is knocked down one spot to the second-most popular brand in the world topping the searches in 26 countries; including its home turf Spain, Croatia, Greece, Japan, and Turkey. Meanwhile, Zalando maintains its position as the third-most-popular fashion brand in the world.

In fourth place is Nike, down two positions compared to 2021, as it is the most searched-for brand in 10 countries; including, Bangladesh, Chile, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Samoa, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand and Timor Leste.

As Zara, Macy's, H&M, Uniqlo, ASOS and Next all feature on the world’s most popular fashion brands list, it is clear that high-street brands with a strong e-commerce offering come with a large appeal for shoppers. Leading sports brands are also prominent on the list with Nike taking the top spot in 10 countries, Adidas being the number one fashion brand in eight countries, while Lululemon and Puma come out on top for Canada and India, respectively.

However, a few luxury brands also take the top spot in some countries; for example, Dior moves up one position from last year as Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya all search for it more than any other fashion brand. Chanel is down two positions, while Hugo Boss and Michael Kors enter the leaderboard for the first time.