The most popular fashion brands around the world

Using Google search data, money.co.uk crunched the numbers once again to reveal the most searched fashion brands around the world and compared them to last year to reveal the changes.
If you are looking to treat yourself to a new outfit or a statement fashion piece, you may want to spread the costs with one of our 0% interest credit cards.
According to data from the last 12 months, the most searched fashion brand worldwide is the Chinese fast-fashion retailer, Shein. Not only is it a new entry to the leaderboard but it also dominates the global results coming out as the top brand in an impressive total of 113 countries. Some of the countries looking for affordable goods from Shein are Australia, Brazil, Cyprus, France, and Ireland.
As a result, last year's winner Zara is knocked down one spot to the second-most popular brand in the world topping the searches in 26 countries; including its home turf Spain, Croatia, Greece, Japan, and Turkey. Meanwhile, Zalando maintains its position as the third-most-popular fashion brand in the world.
In fourth place is Nike, down two positions compared to 2021, as it is the most searched-for brand in 10 countries; including, Bangladesh, Chile, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Samoa, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand and Timor Leste.
As Zara, Macy's, H&M, Uniqlo, ASOS and Next all feature on the world’s most popular fashion brands list, it is clear that high-street brands with a strong e-commerce offering come with a large appeal for shoppers. Leading sports brands are also prominent on the list with Nike taking the top spot in 10 countries, Adidas being the number one fashion brand in eight countries, while Lululemon and Puma come out on top for Canada and India, respectively.
However, a few luxury brands also take the top spot in some countries; for example, Dior moves up one position from last year as Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya all search for it more than any other fashion brand. Chanel is down two positions, while Hugo Boss and Michael Kors enter the leaderboard for the first time.
|Brand
|Number of countries
|Position change from 2021
|Shein
|113
|New entry
|Zara
|26
|Down 1
|Zalando
|18
|No change
|Nike
|10
|Down 2
|Adidas
|8
|Up 2
|Macys
|3
|Up 11
|H&M
|3
|Up 1
|Uniqlo
|3
|Up 4
|ASOS
|2
|Down 4
|Dior
|3
|Up 1
|Chanel
|2
|Down 2
|Hugo Boss
|1
|New entry
|Lululemon
|1
|No change
|Michael Kors
|1
|New entry
|Next
|1
|Down 5
|Puma
|1
|New entry
If this has inspired you to look up the newest drops at your favourite fashion brand, then be sure to split the costs of your purchase with a 0% purchase credit card.
Whether you're looking for 0% card for balance transfers or purchases for day to day spending and rewards, our experts have put together these guides to help choose the right credit card for you.
Worldwide search data analysed by money.co.uk in November 2022 using Google Keyword planner.
The top brand for each country was found using annual search data in each country for each brand.
We’ve collated the latest credit card statistics and facts for 2022 including; users, usage, transactions, credit cards and providers, credit scores, crime, and more.Read More
We delve into the world of luxury goods to discover the cost of iconic fashion around the world.Read More
UK households typically increase their spending in December. If you plan to spend more money on Christmas this year, use a credit card to make it work for you.Read More
It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.Read More
There are several types of credit card, from student to cashback cards, and each has a specific purpose. Read our guide to find out how they differ and which credit card is best for you.Read More
The consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have analysed Google search data from around the globe to reveal the world's most popular fashion brands.Read More
Salman is our personal finance editor with over 10 years’ experience as a journalist. He has previously written for Finder and regularly provides his expert view on financial and consumer spending issues for local and national press.