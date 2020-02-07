Cheap car insurance for the over 60s

Last updated: 31 March 2020

The secret to great value car insurance is to get as many quotes as you can to find the best deal; you can use our comparison site to achieve this. You will be asked your date of birth (and that of others on the policy such as a spouse or partner). The quote will reflect your age.

Those over 60 enjoy some of the lowest cost car insurance. If you are in your sixties, you are seen as responsible, mature and probably in good physical condition. But there are other factors to consider to make sure you get the best possible deal.

Remember, the cheapest over 60 car insurance is not always the best for you.

Can I get Insurance after 60 or 65?

Yes. You have the advantage of experience while generally, this is an age group which is calm and collected at the wheel. This is backed by statistics that form the basis of many insurance company assessments.

How do I get cheap car insurance for over 60s?

If you have been driving sensibly for many years, chances are you will have built up at least five years without a claim. This can mean up to 75% discount on your car insurance from the rate you would pay as a new driver.

Some insurers let you add no claims bonus protection for an extra cost, which can keep your discount intact even if you need to claim. Losing the discount affects subsequent years. But it is a discount and you may find the rate on which it is calculated rises.

You can always compare quotes from different providers to see if anyone will beat your renewal quote. No claims bonus protection is transferable.

You also have to factor in the cost of compulsory and voluntary excesses. These are the first slices of claims that you must pay yourself. A larger excess reduces your insurance costs.

Sometimes it can be cheaper to pay out of your own pocket rather than claiming in order to protect your discount. This guide includes an example of when not claiming and paying yourself could save you money. However, you must tell your insurer about the accident even if you make no claim and your premium is likely to rise as a result.

Can I get insurance if I have health issues?

It depends on the issue – eyesight is probably the most serious – and what medication you are taking. Some drugs used to control illness do not mix well with driving. You need to discuss this with your motor insurance company and your medical advisers.

Pay upfront in one go

Paying for your car insurance in one yearly payment, if you can, will usually be cheaper than making monthly payments.

This is because most insurers can add up to 30% annual interest when you spread your payments over the policy term.

For example, if an insurer charges 20% interest on monthly payments:

An annual policy costs £400

Total cost of monthly instalments would be £480

Paying upfront would save you £80

Insurers will tell you the total costs of paying monthly compared with paying annually so you can compare.

If you cannot afford to pay the whole premium straight away you could use a 0% purchase credit card and spread the cost over the interest free period.

Is Black Box insurance good for the over 60s

Black Box cover or "Telematics" is generally considered to be for younger drivers. The technology sends signals to the insurer, looking at speed, distance driven, time of driving and other characteristics. It can help cut premiums.

But it can also help older drivers, especially those whose mileage is low or who have a poor record previously.

People who have stopped using their car to commute, and now only drive occasionally can make big savings using telematics policies that only charge them for the miles they drive for example.

However, not all insurers offer black box technology.

Should I protect my no claims bonus?

It could be worth paying to protect your bonus because losing it by making a claim could mean a substantial increase in the cost of your cover when you renew.

Losing the discount will also affect costs in subsequent years. But it is a percentage discount and you may find the rate on which it is calculated rises after a claim. You can always check quotes with a range of providers to see if you can save. Your no-claims discount is transferable between insurers.

Do I need added extras?

Check what comes as standard with your policy before you add extras like breakdown cover or a legal helpline. Always consider what you have from other sources such as bank accounts, organisation memberships and cover you have taken out anyway. Here is how to work out which extras you might need.

Am I insured to drive in Europe even over 65?

Most car insurance policies give you third party cover to drive in Europe. You can usually extend your cover - find out how to add European cover here.

However, as a result of Brexit changes, you are now required to carry a green card when driving in the EU.

The good news is that these are free, and can be printed off at home on normal paper and still be valid.

But it is important to make sure you have one before heading overseas with your ca.

Do I have to inform my insurer when I retire?

Yes, you should always let your insurance company know when any of your personal details change because it could affect your cover, this guide explains how.

You may have some insurance from using a work-provided vehicle or in other ways from your employer. This is likely to cease on retirement.

You may also be able to remove the "business" from social, domestic, business and pleasure use. This may cut costs.

Is there a maximum age for car insurance?

Yes, many insurers will set a maximum age on their policies, from between 70 and 110 years old. Some insurers will offer policies with no maximum age.

Don’t forget no matter your age, you must be physically able to drive a standard vehicle (unless your car is specially modified) and you must be able to read a standard number plate at 20 metres (with glasses or contact lenses if prescribed).

What do I have to do as I approach 70?

Look out for an invite from DVLA (or the DVA equivalent in Northern Ireland) to renew your driving licence. This is free and generally easy to complete. It should arrive around three months before your birthday.