How to manage your car insurance policy

What changes do you need to declare?

Anything that will affect your policy must be declared to your insurer immediately. These include:

Change of address – a new location may have a different risk profile and your premium may be increased or lowered

Change of job role – insurers consider some professions higher risk than others

Car modifications – more power, the higher the risk, the higher the premium

Changes to your driving record – you must notify your insurer if you receive points on your driving licence

Change in how you use your car – for example, if you start to use it for business purposes

Change to where your car is kept overnight – keeping your car in a garage is less risky than keeping it parked on a road

If you fail to declare relevant changes your policy may be declared invalid and any claims you make are likely to be rejected by your insurer.

If you can’t, or don’t need to use your car and can park it off the public highway, you can apply for a Statutory Off-Road Notification (SORN). Inform your insurer and, while you may be liable for an administration fee to cancel your policy, you’ll receive a refund for the months that remain on the policy if you’ve paid an annual car insurance fee.

Do you need to declare driving convictions?

You must declare any motoring convictions, including speeding tickets and endorsements, to your insurer in accordance with the Road Traffic Act 1988.

You can see a full list of offences and endorsements on the GOV.UK website. This might result in a higher renewal premium because insurance companies see drivers with motoring convictions as a higher risk.

If you opt to take a speed awareness course to avoid a speeding penalty you still need to declare this, as you have been in breach of the Road Traffic Act. Many insurers do not raise premiums for single speeding offences.

Do you need to declare non-driving related offences?

It is not necessary to declare unspent criminal convictions to your insurer unless you are directly asked.

You can legally withhold details of spent convictions even if you are asked by your insurer to declare them, under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. You can see if your conviction is spent by using the Unlock website.