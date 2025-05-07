What is a limited company? A simple guide for UK entrepreneurs

A limited company is a separate legal entity, meaning the owner isn’t personally liable for its debts. But is it the right structure for your business?
When starting a business, you must choose whether to set up as a limited company, partnership or sole trader. A limited company is a popular choice: over five million are registered with Companies House, although not all of these are actively trading. But what is a limited company? What responsibilities come with running one? And is it the right option for you and your business?
A limited company protects the personal assets of its owner(s) by limiting the financial responsibility to the amount shareholders have invested in the business
It’s distinct from its owners, which means a limited company has its own legal identity and can enter into contracts, own property and incur debt in its own name
Running a limited company requires you to meet legal obligations, such as filing annual accounts, submitting confirmation statements and paying taxes
A limited company is a type of business structure where the company exists as a separate legal entity from its owners, who are known as shareholders. The shareholders own the company, while directors run it on their behalf. You can be both the director and sole shareholder, or you can have several shareholders and appoint a director to manage the company.
Here are some key features of a limited company:
It has a separate legal identity from its owners: This means the business’s finances must be kept separate from personal finances
Shareholders have limited liability: Shareholders are only responsible for the company’s debts up to the amount they invest
It must register with Companies House: This creates the company and makes it official in the eyes of the law
It pays corporation tax on profits: A limited company must pay corporation tax on its taxable profits
Directors must meet legal duties under the Companies Act 2006: These include acting in the company’s best interests and ensuring compliance with regulations
It must file annual accounts and a confirmation statement: This confirms the accuracy of information held with Companies House to keep the company registration active
Company information is publicly available: Company details, including director names, financial statements and shareholder information, are accessible to the public through Companies House records
There are three main types of limited companies:
A private company limited by shares is a common legal structure for small businesses in the UK, such as independent shops, hairdressers, or consultants. The company is owned by shareholders, and its finances are legally separate from the personal finances of its owners. This means shareholders are only liable for the company’s debts up to the amount they’ve invested.
Instead of shareholders, guarantors agree to pay a set amount if the company is wound up, although the personal liability for the guarantor(s) is limited to the amount each member agrees to contribute in such circumstances. Often used for non-profits or charities.
These sell shares to the public on the stock market and face stricter regulatory requirements than private companies. PLCs are typically larger businesses, such as J Sainsbury PLC and Barclays PLC.
Deciding whether to start a limited company is an important decision, but it isn’t always an easy one to make. To help determine whether it’s the right structure for you, weigh up the advantages and disadvantages.
Limited liability: Shareholders are liable for the company’s debts only up to the amount they invested, protecting their personal assets
Separate legal identity: The company exists as a separate legal entity, distinct from its owners, providing clearer ownership and management
Tax benefits: Companies may pay lower tax rates on profits compared to sole traders’ personal income tax rates
Credibility: Operating as a limited company can boost credibility with customers, suppliers and investors
Regulatory requirements: Limited companies must meet strict legal and reporting obligations, such as filing annual accounts and confirmation statements with Companies House
Setup and ongoing costs: Forming and maintaining a limited company, including accounting fees, can cost more than running a business as a sole trader
Less privacy: Information about the company, including financial statements and director and shareholder details, is publicly available through Companies House
Complexity: Managing a limited company can be more complicated, especially with multiple directors or shareholders
Once you make the decision to form a limited company, you can get the ball rolling quite quickly. Here’s how to set up a limited company in five simple steps:
Choose a company name: Pick a unique name that isn’t already registered with Companies House
Register with Companies House: Submit your company details online, including the name, address and director details
Prepare company documents: Create key documents, such as your articles of association. This is a legal document that outlines the rules and procedures for running your company
Set up a business bank account: Open a bank account in your company’s name
Register for taxes: Register with HMRC for corporation tax and, if necessary, VAT and PAYE
A limited company’s status as a separate legal entity reduces some personal pressure, but you still have lot of responsibilities. For instance, you must:
Ensure the company meets its legal obligations, including filing annual accounts, submitting confirmation statements and paying taxes.
Keep financial and business records, such as invoices, receipts and bank statements.
Pay corporation tax on profits and manage VAT and PAYE if applicable.
Submit financial statements to Companies House and HMRC each year.
Directors must act in the company’s best interests, avoid conflicts of interest and ensure compliance with the law.
Notify Companies House of any changes, such as new directors or shareholders, or a change of registered address.
There’s a lot to consider when deciding whether a limited company is the best choice. Use this checklist to help you decide:
Do you want limited liability protection? Are you going to benefit from protecting your personal assets from business debts?
Do you plan to raise investment or offer shares? Do you need shareholders or external investment for growth?
Are you ready for ongoing legal and financial responsibilities? Are you prepared to file annual accounts and confirmation statements, and manage taxes?
Do you expect your business to grow? Does your business require more complex management as it grows, such as multiple directors or shareholders?
Are you willing to meet public disclosure requirements? Are you comfortable with your company information being publicly accessible?
Can the tax advantages benefit your business? Do you expect the tax benefits of a limited company, such as lower corporation tax rates, to outweigh the costs?
Do you prefer a formal business structure? Are you ready for the formalities involved, including regular filing and stringent record-keeping?
If you answer 'yes' to most of these questions, a limited company may be worth exploring. If not, consider starting as a sole trader or entering a partnership.
Limited liability is a key benefit of running a limited company. It limits the shareholders’ financial responsibility to the amount they invest in the business. If the company incurs debt or gets into financial trouble, the company protects shareholders’ personal assets, such as their home or savings. They are not liable for the company’s debts beyond their initial investment.
Yes. You must have at least one director and one shareholder, but it’s common for one person to fill both roles, especially for small businesses and freelancers.
No, but to ensure long-term success, a company needs enough turnover to cover expenses and generate profits. It’s also important to note that companies exceeding the threshold of £90,000 in taxable turnover must register for VAT.
Kyle is a finance writer specialising in all things related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He has over ten years' experience working in financial services.