Making Tax Digital for sole traders: your MTD-ready prep checklist

In this guide, we’ll walk you through what MTD means for you as a sole trader, what’s required to stay compliant, and how to make the most of the time-saving benefits.

MTD is part of the government’s plan to modernise the tax system, reduce costly administrative errors, and support economic growth. By keeping digital records throughout the year, you can save time, reduce stress at tax return time, and get a clearer picture of your business finances.

Under the new rules, you’ll need to keep digital records, use compatible software, and submit quarterly updates to HMRC, replacing the traditional once-a-year tax return with a more streamlined, real-time approach.

Making Tax Digital (MTD) is a government initiative that’s set to transform the way sole traders and landlords manage and report their taxes. From 6 April 2026, MTD for Income Tax will become mandatory for individuals with a business or property income over £50,000.

What is Making Tax Digital for sole traders?

Making Tax Digital (MTD) is a government initiative aimed at modernising the tax system by requiring sole traders (and those receiving property income) to keep digital records and submit tax information online using approved software.

Currently, if you’re a sole trader, you only need to send one self-assessment tax return each year, which you can do via the HMRC online portal, by mail or through software. If you submit your tax return by paper, you must do this by 31 October, while the deadline for online submissions is 31 January.

However, once the new MTD rules come into force, you can no longer use the online portal or submit your tax return by paper. Instead, you must do everything digitally through software. You also need to submit four quarterly updates, as well as one final declaration by 31 January.

The idea is that this should streamline the tax process for taxpayers and HMRC, as well as improve accuracy. The government believes it should help close the tax gap and recover the substantial tax revenue lost each year to issues such as tax avoidance and evasion.

When does Making Tax Digital for sole traders start?

The Making Tax Digital roll out will be as follows:

If your total income from self-employment (and property letting) is more than £50,000 before deducting expenses or taxes in your 2024-25 tax return, you need to use MTD for income tax from 6 April 2026

If your total income from self-employment (and property letting) is more than £30,000, you need to use MTD for income tax from 6 April 2027

If your total income from self-employment (and property letting) is more than £20,000, you need to use MTD for income tax from 6 April 2028

Note that MTD for VAT has been in place since 2019 and was fully rolled out in 2022. This means that if you’re a business (including sole traders) with a turnover above the VAT threshold of £90,000 a year, you should already have registered for VAT and be complying with MTD requirements.

How to get ready for Making Tax Digital

The steps below can help ensure you’re ready for MTD.

1. Check whether Making Tax Digital applies to you

You may have already received a letter from HMRC informing you of these changes, or it might be on its way. This letter contains a QR code that you can scan to find out whether you’re affected.

Alternatively, you can head to the GOV.UK website and use the government’s online service to check whether MTD applies to you.

This tool currently only asks you about your qualifying income for the 2024-2025 tax year and the 2025-2026 tax year. But, if all the following apply, you must use Making Tax Digital from 6 April 2026:

You’re an individual registered for self-assessment

You had income from self-employment or property, or both, before 6 April 2025

You have a qualifying income of more than £50,000 in the 2024-2025 tax year

2. Understand what is changing

If MTD applies to you, it’s important to have a clear understanding of what your MTD obligations are so you remain compliant.

As well as keeping digital records, you need to submit both quarterly updates and a final declaration to HMRC.

Your quarterly updates must summarise your total income and expenses for that period, but they require less information than your annual tax return. As they are cumulative, you can include any corrections to past information throughout the year.

You then need to submit your final year-end declaration and pay your tax by 31 January. This is where you must share details of all other taxable income, including investments and savings interest. You can also claim relevant tax reliefs here, such as pension contributions.

3. Choose MTD-compatible software

The GOV.UK website lists all MTD-compatible software that’s currently available. When choosing software, you should consider factors such as whether you want to keep using any record-keeping software you already use. If you do, you need to look for bridging software, because this connects your current accounting software to software that works with MTD.

Also, keep in mind that some types of software can submit both quarterly updates and your year-end tax return, while others can only do one, so check first.

4. Start keeping digital records now

Once you’ve chosen your software, it’s worth starting to keep digital records now (if you don’t already). This can make the transition a lot smoother.

You might also want to think about opening a business bank account if you don’t have one.

5. Speak to an accountant

If you have an accountant, it’s worth discussing MTD with them to ensure you fully understand the requirements and have the right accounting software. If you don’t have an accountant, you might feel more comfortable with the process if you hire one. You can also authorise your accountant to submit your quarterly updates and your tax return on your behalf if you prefer.

How do I sign up for MTD?

You can sign up for MTD on the GOV.UK website. You choose to sign up voluntarily to test the service now, but you still need to submit a self-assessment tax return for the 2024-25 tax year. Or you can sign up at a later date.

To do this, you need the user ID and password you received when you signed up for self-assessment. You may also need to provide further proof of ID.

If you have an accountant, you can ask them to sign up on your behalf.

The due date for each quarterly submission is the 7th day of the following month, as follows:

6 April to 5 July – due by 7 August

6 July to 5 October – due by 7 November

6 October to 5 January – due by 7 February

6 January to 5 April – due by 7 May

How will Making Tax Digital benefit sole traders?

Although the transition to Making Tax Digital may seem a little daunting, there are several benefits to the new process:

Better tax planning : By submitting quarterly updates, you can receive an estimate of how much tax you need to pay based on your reported income, giving you more time to prepare and save for taxes

Improved financial insight : A lot of MTD-compatible software offers built-in reporting features that can significantly improve how you manage your business finances. You can automatically generate real-time cash flow projections, profit and loss statements, tax summaries and balance sheets, giving you a clear, up-to-date view of your financial position at any time

Reduced admin : Using MTD-compatible software should also reduce the amount of time you need to spend on admin, because it can automate processes such as tax calculations, quarterly statements and your financial declaration

Less chance of errors: Using software lowers the risk of making a mistake in your tax calculation and tax return, helping you avoid incurring penalties. What’s more, because you must submit quarterly statements, you have regular opportunities to spot and correct any issues before making your final declaration to HMRC

What challenges might sole traders face?

Despite the benefits, navigating Making Tax Digital is also likely to present challenges. These include: