Traditional career paths are, research suggests, becoming less common, with a growing number of people combining different jobs, freelance projects and business ventures to earn a living.

Research from LinkedIn suggests this approach is particularly popular among younger entrepreneurs. Almost two-thirds (66%) of Gen Z small business owners and entrepreneurs surveyed in the UK said they had multiple income streams, compared with 52% of millennials, 49% of Gen X and 40% of baby boomers.

The findings would appear to reflect the growing popularity of ‘portfolio careers’, where people combine different sources of work rather than relying on a single employer or income stream.

Entrepreneurship is also becoming more visible, with LinkedIn recording a 69% increase in UK members adding 'founder' to their profiles between 2024 and late 2025.

What's driving the rise in small business ownership?

Greater control over working schedules (52%), financial independence (50%) and the opportunity to pursue personal interests (50%) were the three biggest motivations for starting a business among UK entrepreneurs surveyed.

However, there's more to being your own boss than setting your own hours and pursuing your interests. Running a business also brings responsibilities that may be less front of mind when starting out, from managing clients and employees to handling taxes and day-to-day administration.

The financial realities can also be different. Moving between freelance work, employment and business ownership can mean dealing with multiple income streams, irregular payments and different expenses.

Keeping personal and business finances separate can help make it easier to track incoming payments and outgoing costs. A dedicated business bank account , for example, can provide a clearer picture of how much money a business is bringing in and spending. Accounting software can also help business owners old and new keep track of income and expenditure, organise financial records and manage tax-related admin.

Tech is lowering the barriers to entry

Digital tools are another factor encouraging people to start their own businesses.

More than half (52%) of entrepreneurs surveyed by LinkedIn said AI and digital tools had played an important role in helping them start or run a business. This rose to 79% among Gen Z and 68% of millennials.

Younger entrepreneurs were also more likely to credit AI with giving them the confidence to set up a business. More than four in 10 (42%) Gen Z respondents said it had helped, compared with 25% of millennials and just 4% of baby boomers.

Such tools can make it easier for people to handle tasks that might otherwise require additional staff or specialist support, from administrative work to researching business opportunities.

However, the research found that technology isn't replacing the importance of personal connections. More than six in 10 entrepreneurs surveyed said their professional networks had been important in starting or growing their businesses, while more than half credited support from family and friends with giving them the confidence to take the leap.

As more people explore alternative ways of earning a living, LinkedIn’s research suggests that starting a business is becoming an increasingly accessible option. But while digital tools can help people get started, building a sustainable business still requires financial planning, reliable relationships and the ability to manage the responsibilities that come with working for yourself.