More than half (55%) of small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers exporting to the EU say their profits have fallen since Brexit trading requirements came into force, highlighting the financial pressures facing businesses trading overseas.

The findings come from a survey of 600 food and drink manufacturing SMEs across Great Britain, commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Almost half (47%) of businesses importing from the EU also reported lower profitability following the introduction of new trading requirements in January 2021.

For smaller businesses, the additional costs of trading with the EU can be particularly difficult to absorb. Paperwork, border checks and delays can all add to the cost of importing and exporting, while smaller firms often have fewer resources to manage these requirements than larger businesses.

The research also highlights how trading difficulties have affected businesses’ decisions to work with European markets. Of the SMEs that have stopped exporting to the EU since 2021, 69% said Brexit was a major reason. The same was true of 55% of businesses that had stopped importing from the EU.

However, there are signs that reducing trade barriers could encourage some businesses to return to European markets.

More than half (58%) of food and drink manufacturing SMEs said a new UK-EU food and drink agreement could help them increase, resume or start exporting within the next year. Half said the same about their importing activity.

The government is currently negotiating an agreement with the EU aimed at making food and drink trade easier and cheaper, with the proposals being discussed ahead of the UK-EU summit on 20 November.

What do small businesses want from a new EU trade agreement?

When asked what would make the biggest difference to establishing or expanding trade with the EU, businesses identified three main priorities:

Less paperwork: 79% of exporters and 68% of importers.

Lower trading costs: 78% of exporters and 65% of importers.

Fewer border delays: 71% of exporters and 64% of importers.

The findings suggest reducing the administrative and financial burden of cross-border trade could make a meaningful difference to smaller businesses looking to reach European customers or source goods from overseas.

Businesses also highlighted the importance of practical support. Clear guidance on trading requirements was rated “extremely” or “very” influential by 71% of exporters and 61% of importers when considering their ability to trade with the EU.

This highlights that improving access to overseas markets isn't just about negotiating lower costs. Clear information and simpler processes could also help businesses make the most of trading opportunities.

While the survey focuses specifically on food and drink manufacturers, its findings highlight the wider challenges that regulatory requirements and additional costs can create for smaller firms trading internationally.