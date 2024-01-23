How to track and keep on top of business expenses

One-off costs: such as office stationary or an employee’s travel on behalf of the business

Why is it important to track business expenses?

There are many good reasons to closely monitor your business costs. These include helping you to:

Manage costs more efficiently

Stick to budgets

Increase your profitability

Spot fraud

Improve your business credit score

Provide accurate accounts to HMRC

Reduce your tax bill

What is the best way to track business expenses?

When searching for ways to track business expenses, look for methods that ensure your bookkeeping is accurate and up to date. If you’ve not done so already, open a business bank account and consider applying for a business credit card to ensure that all your business transactions – including expenses – go through dedicated channels.

Once you’ve done that, find a means of recording your expenses in a consistent manner – typically a spreadsheet or accounting software. Use categories to help view and manage your expenses efficiently, with proof of purchase (whether through your account statements or electronic copies of receipts) stored alongside them. You can then offset certain expenses against your business turnover when you complete your tax return, reducing the amount of tax you have to pay.