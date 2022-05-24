Aside from contactless payments , you can also enter your four-digit PIN code on the reader’s keypad. Indeed, this is a must if you’ve asked for cashback or you purchase costs more than £100 - although some phones and other devices will let you pay more wirelessly if you authenticate the transaction.

By ‘card terminal’ we don’t mean ATMs, which is mainly used to make cash withdrawals. Instead, we mean the devices used to pay for something, typically by your debit or credit card. This can be a device that’s fixed in place on or near to the till, a portable device, which uses Bluetooth technology, or even a mobile phone with a reader app installed.

Card payment machines, card readers, Chip and PIN readers, PDQs or plain old card terminals – call them what you will – are pretty much everywhere, so it makes sense to know what one is.

To give you an idea of how big a part of our daily lives card payments make up, consider these figures. Around 1.7 billion debit and credit card transactions were made by UK cardholders in January 2022, almost 10% more than in January 2020. Of these, contactless payments accounted for approaching 1.2 billion transactions.

Cash isn’t king. It hasn’t dominated transactions in the UK for many years, having been usurped by credit cards and debit cards . These days phones, watches, apps and devices are more likely to feature in payments.

Where are card payment machines used?

Most retailers, restaurants and other goods and service providers now take card payments via card machines. For the retailer it’s safe and secure, as they have an audit trail of what money they’ve taken, plus they don’t have to work with so much cash on site.

For customers, it’s also convenient as queue times are shorter. Handheld payment readers have proved a big hit in restaurants, on airplanes and at sports or leisure venues. Basically, anywhere you might not want to get out of your seat to pay.

Fixed, counter-top devices have been a mainstay of supermarkets, stores and petrol stations for years and it was their take-up that encouraged the rest of us to trust the technology.

More and more, card readers are being employed in those areas where cash has continued to be used, such as vending machines, gym and sports centre lockers, public transport and parking meters.

Even pop-up stalls, street traders and Big Issue sellers are now sometimes equipped with the devices - in fact the technology is versatile and easy enough to apply to all manner of applications that it’s hard to imagine where it won’t work.

How to get a card terminal for your business

Card terminals are linked to a bank account - that's something that's pretty non-negotiable.

After that, your options are considerable.

For £30 you can pick up a small hand-held terminal that works with an app on your phone to accept payments, you'll lose a percentage of every sale (1.75% with Zettle or 1.6% with Barclays, for example), but there are no other ongoing costs and you're not tied in to a contract.

Some business accounts even come with a free payment terminal included - although this is generally only useful for smaller businesses, as it tends to be the most basic options.

From there, providers let you run all the way up to larger terminals you can rent on a monthly basis with variable charges - much like a mobile phone contract - to entire payment systems including configurable tills, accounting software, online payments, receipt printing and more.

How do card payment machines work?

Using a card payment machine couldn’t be simpler. This four-step process explains what happens at the point of sale:

You hand your purchase to the shop staff or scan it at self-service till or point of sale.

The amount due flashes up on the screen.

You present your card to the card reader to be scanned for the PIN to be typed.

You press enter to confirm the transaction, wait for a receipt to print, if you’ve requested one, and you’re done.