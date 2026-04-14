Company health insurance for employees

Company health insurance is a group health policy provided by employers to give their employees access to private medical care. It helps cover healthcare costs if employees become ill or require medical treatment, ensuring they receive prompt care without long waiting times.

It will typically cover things such as consultations, specialist care, hospital stays, and other essential treatments. Employees may need to pay a small excess for claims, but any policy generally offers significant financial and health benefits.

Company health insurance supports a healthier workforce, boosts employee satisfaction, and can improve productivity by reducing absences due to illness. It’s also a highly valued perk that can enhance staff retention and make your business more attractive to potential hires.

Providing company health insurance demonstrates your commitment to employee well-being and helps foster a supportive, efficient workplace environment.

Who is eligible?

You may be able to get company health insurance if you are a:

Small business

Corporate business

Sole trader with employees

Does my business need it?

Businesses are not legally obliged to offer company health insurance to their employees, but it is definitely worth considering as it’s an attractive benefit for your workforce. Company health insurance is also available for small and corporate businesses - so there's no excuse not to explore it.