Company health insurance for employees

It’s vital your employees are happy and healthy as it helps your business to run smoothly. This is one of the reasons many employers decide to offer company health insurance as it gives employees access to healthcare as and when they need it.

Company health insurance is typically offered to full-time or part-time members of staff and gives them peace of mind that support is available if they become unwell. This insurance acts in a similar way to individual health insurance, as employees can claim on the insurance for treatment costs, but may need to pay a small excess.

Who is eligible?

You may be able to get company health insurance if you are a:

S mall business

C orporate business

S ole trader with employees

Does my business need it?

Businesses are not legally obliged to offer company health insurance to their employees, but it is definitely worth considering as it’s an attractive benefit for your workforce. Company health insurance is also available for small and corporate businesses - so there's no excuse not to explore it...