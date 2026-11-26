Business name: Aces High

Industry: Business and leadership training

Founded in: 2025

Top business products: Business banking , startup loan , accounting software

Key learning: “You have to build the plane while flying it. There’s no version of entrepreneurship where everything is in place before you take off.”

When Jo Living discovered how poker could help people build confidence, manage risk and make decisions under pressure, she began looking at the game differently.

What started with teaching friends to play developed into Aces High , a corporate training business that uses poker to explore the skills and behaviours that matter in the workplace.

From the start, Aces High has stripped away the gambling and bravado often associated with poker. Its workshops are completely zero-gambling, using the strategy behind the game to help participants understand their own behaviour and approach to risk, negotiation and decision-making.

Today, Aces High works with businesses across sectors including finance, law and technology, and has been featured in publications including the Financial Times and CBS News.

We spoke to Jo to discover how her experiences led to the creation of Aces High, what she has learned from building the business, and where she plans to take it next.

What is it about poker that made you realise it could be such a useful tool for business?

Poker is a microcosm of how we show up in business. You’re making decisions with incomplete information, managing risk, reading people and performing under pressure, just like in real life!

Our corporate workshops tease out essential business skills around negotiation and navigating risk. You can learn to notice and manage your fight, flight or freeze response, and how this relates to raise, fold or call. With gentle facilitation, you can notice your patterns, blocks and default behaviours.

The feedback loop in each hand of poker is around two minutes. I see participants getting “ah-ha” moments that might otherwise take them two months or two years to notice about themselves.

After years in investment banking, I kept seeing how the traders who thrived weren’t necessarily the smartest in the room; they were the ones who could stay level-headed under pressure and read a situation accurately.

Poker strips all of that down to its purest form, without the risk of losing your job or your client if you get it wrong. It’s a safe environment to fail, learn and recalibrate, which is exactly what you want when you’re trying to build better negotiators and decision-makers.

How does understanding one’s behaviour under pressure help people make better decisions in the workplace?

Most people don’t actually know how they behave under pressure until they’re in it, and by then it’s often too late. At the poker table, pressure shows up fast and often: a big bet, a bluff, a bad beat. You start to see your own patterns: do you freeze, do you overcommit, do you fold too early to avoid discomfort?

Once you can recognise that pattern, you can start managing it, rather than being run by it. That’s the whole game in a high-stakes negotiation or a difficult stakeholder conversation: the person who’s aware of their own tells and triggers has a real advantage.

What happens during an Aces High workshop, and what do you want participants to take away from the experience?

We run a three-to-four-hour, completely zero-gambling workshop with professional dealers and facilitators, designed so total beginners can walk in knowing nothing and walk out with real, transferable skills.

Participants learn to play, but the framework goes beyond that: we profile participants and their ‘poker personalities’, such as Jackal, Elephant or Mouse. It gives people a language for their own decision-making style and helps them understand their colleagues, which is often the bit that sticks after the cards are packed away.

I want people to leave not just having had a brilliant, memorable afternoon, but genuinely more self-aware about how they show up when things get tense, along with a few concrete tools for reading a room and holding their nerve.

What have you learned from working with small business owners about the challenges they face, and the skills they most want to develop?

The theme that comes up again and again is confidence under uncertainty. Small business owners are making high-stakes calls constantly, often alone, with imperfect information. The skill gap isn’t usually technical knowledge; it’s the ability to back themselves and negotiate assertively without either caving or overplaying their hand. That’s precisely the muscle poker builds.

I’ve especially seen, anecdotally at least, how women are less likely to assert their value. They ask what the minimum bet is, instead of what is going to win this for me. I love seeing women suddenly reframe risk, understanding that if you don’t (at least sometimes) go out on a branch, you’re never going to get the best fruit.

How have businesses and participants responded to what Aces High offers?

Honestly, better than I could have hoped. We launched in January 2025 and have delivered to international law firms, global tech giants, leading financial institutions and major sporting bodies. We’ve had national press coverage, including being featured in the Financial Times, BBC News, CBS News, CityAM and the Mail on Sunday.

We’re also a UK StartUp Award winner, and Richard Branson even endorsed us on his personal social media accounts! But the feedback that means the most is what participants say afterwards: that it’s the most fun they’ve had at a corporate training day, and that they're still using the language of the workshop weeks later in real meetings.

What financial products have supported Aces High as the business has grown?

I’m a big fan of Wise for banking and Xero for accounting. We were profitable from day one so apart from a small Virgin Startup loan for the initial chips, tables and kit, we’ve self-funded throughout.

What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned from building Aces High?

You have to build the plane while flying it. There’s no version of entrepreneurship where everything is in place before you take off. We teach this in our workshops too.

Most people are new to poker and you have to learn by doing. Similarly, I’ve learned to trust the product even when the operations behind it were still a ‘work in progress’, and I’ve learned that credibility compounds: the investment banking background gave us an initial way in with financial services clients, but it’s the quality of the actual experience that’s kept them coming back and referring us on.

And practically, build your IP early. I’ve curated a brilliant and unique beginner-friendly workshop that sticks. People love it, and it’s been the quality of the experience that’s driven the word-of-mouth referrals.

What's next for you and the business?

At a time when teams are more dispersed and disconnected, we’re bringing people together for in-person fun. We’re not moving away from that model, but we do want to scale.

We’re looking at regional hubs that let us deliver consistently through trained contractors, rather than just me and a London-based team, which is the real path to growth. We've also got some exciting things in the pipeline that I can’t say too much about just yet, but keep an eye on us over the next year or so. 2027 is shaping up to be a big one.