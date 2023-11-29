A business money transfer is the process of sending money, either to another company account or to a third party such as a supplier.

Domestic transfers to UK accounts can usually be done simply via standard business banking. You can often make one-off transfers, schedule future-dated payments, and manage direct debits and standing orders online or via your banking app.

Businesses that trade internationally may also need to pay or be paid in foreign currency such as dollars or euros. This can be done via your business bank, but – as for consumers – international business money transfers are usually cheaper with a specialist money transfer company that can also help you mitigate the risks involved in foreign currency exchange.