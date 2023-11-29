A business money transfer is the process of sending funds, either to another company account or to a third party, such as a supplier.

For domestic payments within the UK, this can usually be done through your business bank using standard online banking or a mobile app. You can set up one-off payments, schedule future transfers, and manage direct debits and standing orders with ease.

If your business trades internationally, you may also need to send or receive payments in foreign currencies like dollars or euros. While you can do this through your bank, using a specialist money transfer provider is often cheaper and can help reduce the risks associated with currency exchange.