A business money transfer is the process of sending funds, either to another company account or to a third party, such as a supplier.
For domestic payments within the UK, this can usually be done through your business bank using standard online banking or a mobile app. You can set up one-off payments, schedule future transfers, and manage direct debits and standing orders with ease.
If your business trades internationally, you may also need to send or receive payments in foreign currencies like dollars or euros. While you can do this through your bank, using a specialist money transfer provider is often cheaper and can help reduce the risks associated with currency exchange.
The right money transfer option depends on where the payment is going, how much you're sending, and how quickly it needs to arrive. Here's a breakdown of the main types:
Most UK business transfers can be handled easily through your online banking or app. But be aware of transfer limits.
There are three main ways to send money within the UK:
Faster Payment: Typically instant and always within two hours. Ideal for smaller, time-sensitive transfers. Some banks charge a fee, which may be higher than for slower methods.
Bacs: Commonly used for payroll and direct debits, this method takes about three working days.
CHAPS (Clearing House Automated Payment System): A same-day service designed for high-value transactions. Best for large business payments, though it usually comes with a fee of around £25 per transaction.
Note: Both Faster Payment and Bacs are expected to be phased out and replaced by the New Payment Architecture (NPA) system in the coming years.
You can send international business payments through your bank, but using a specialist money transfer provider is often faster and more cost-effective, especially if you're dealing with foreign currency.
Here are the main options:
SWIFT / SEPA transfers: Banks can send credit transfers across the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) for amounts up to €1 billion. These typically arrive the same day if sent before 2pm, but fees can be high.
Direct debits: For regular payments to European suppliers, your bank can set up international direct debits. These usually come with fees and conversion charges but could help you negotiate better terms with vendors.
Foreign currency business accounts: These accounts let you hold, send, and receive money in different currencies, avoiding repeated currency conversion fees. For example, a Revolut Business account supports transfers in over 25 currencies.
International bank transfers: Available for payments to most countries. Costs and processing times vary by bank, depending on exchange rates, fees, and transfer speed.
Specialist international money transfer services: Providers like Wise or WorldFirst typically offer better exchange rates and lower fees than banks. They also offer tools to manage currency risk, such as locking in exchange rates to protect against fluctuations.
When comparing providers, look beyond just the exchange rate. Here are the key factors to consider to find the best fit for your business needs:
Fluctuating exchange rates add risk to paying or receiving foreign currency. For example, if the pound-to-euro rate drops from £1 = €1.14 to £1 = €1, a £10,000 euro bill could cost your business £1,250 more.
Specialist transfer providers offer tools to manage this risk. Forward contracts let you lock in today’s exchange rate for future payments — sometimes up to two years — providing certainty but no benefit if rates improve. Alternatively, limit orders allow you to set a target rate, so your transfer happens only when the rate hits your chosen level, letting you benefit from favourable shifts while limiting downside risk.
Whether sending money domestically or internationally, remember to factor in fees and charges when budgeting your transfers.
“Choosing the right method for transferring money is crucial to keeping your business payments timely and efficient. Partnering with specialist transfer providers not only streamlines the process but also helps safeguard your business against the risks of fluctuating exchange rates.”
Yes, there can be tax implications when transferring money between businesses. If the transfer is made between two companies that are not connected, the recipient company may be liable for a non-trading profit tax charge on the amount received. It’s important to understand these potential tax charges when making business money transfers. For detailed guidance, you can refer to HMRC’s Corporate Finance manual.
For urgent business payments within the UK, the fastest way to transfer money is usually through your bank’s Faster Payment Service, which often processes transfers within minutes. For international transfers, specialist money transfer companies or foreign currency business accounts typically provide the quickest options, offering fast, reliable service to help meet your urgent business needs.
To stay compliant with international regulations when transferring money, both senders and recipients typically need to provide detailed documentation. This often includes proof of identity, business details, payment purpose, addresses, contracts, invoices, and other relevant accounting or transportation documents.
Additionally, different countries may have specific rules regarding funding limits and other aspects of the transfer process, so it’s important to understand the requirements of each jurisdiction involved.
Overseas business transfers made through the Swift network are generally secure, especially when you know and trust the recipient. Legitimate transfer providers are required to follow strict anti-money laundering regulations, meaning all parties must verify their identities to ensure the money can be properly traced throughout the transaction.
Choosing a provider authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) adds an extra layer of protection, as they must adhere to safeguarding rules designed to protect your funds. Additionally, performing thorough “know your customer” (KYC) checks helps confirm that you are dealing with a legitimate person or business, further enhancing security.
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