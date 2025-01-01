Get to know money.co.uk

Search icon

Inclusive, free platform

Our platform is completely free to use and we encourage everyone to use it for research and apply for products with confidence.

Competitive rates icon

Competitive rates

We work with some of the biggest brands offering exceptional financial products at competitive rates for our customers.

business guides logo

Hundreds of guides

We’re passionate about helping people to make confident financial decisions, so we’ve written hundreds of helpful free guides about everything from savings to loans.

Founded in icon

Experts in finance

We’ve been around for nearly two decades and a lot has happened during that time, but our commitment to supporting our customers hasn't changed.