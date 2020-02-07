6 easy ways to get finance for your business

Who offers business finance?

Any of the following could offer business finance, depending on the type you choose and how much you need to borrow:

High street banks

Individual investors

Hedge fund managers

Members of the public

The government

Types of business finance

How much money you can get for your business, how much it will cost and the terms of the investment all depends on the type of finance you choose.

Here are the pros and cons of each option:

1. Business lending

Pros

Can borrow a cash lump sum

Keep ownership of your business

Cons

Your business has to pay interest

May need a personal guarantee

Your company could borrow between £1,000 and £3 million with a business loan, depending on your circumstances. You can pay them back over 1 month to 15 years.

There are several types of business loans, some work in the same way as a personal loan, while others allow you to sell your unpaid invoices or a fraction of your debit card sales to raise funds.

They can also be used by both established businesses looking to expand and start ups who need funds to get their business up and running.

You could also look for a revolving credit facility, or credit line, which works by letting you withdraw from a sum of money when you need it, and only pay interest on what you take.

2. Business credit cards

Pros

Can be issued to multiple staff

Keep ownership of your business

Cons

Charge interest and annual fees

Expensive if you need cash

With a business credit card you can make purchases for your business the same way you would with a personal credit card.

They can be ideal if you need to borrow money to pay for day to day transactions and expenses, and they can be issued to several members of staff.

Some business cards offer 0% on purchases for several months while others offer incentives like air miles, cashback and rewards.

However, business credit cards tend to only be available to businesses that are already trading, so they cannot be used to fund the set up costs of a business.

3. Business overdrafts

Pros

Flexible borrowing & repayments

Keep ownership of your business

Cons

You pay interest and fees

Tends to be for smaller sums

A business overdraft works in the same way as a personal overdraft and is a good option for businesses who need flexible borrowing.

You are normally charged interest on the amount you have borrowed, often calculated daily, and have to pay an arrangement fee as well.

Some business accounts offer interest free overdrafts for a certain amount of time after you open them, but this tends not to last longer than 12 months.

The size of your overdraft depends on your business finances and your business' credit record and they are normally only offered to well established businesses.

4. Crowdfunding

Pros

Your business keeps the money

Keep ownership of your business

Cons

Have to offer incentives

No guarantee project is funded

Crowdfunding works by pitching your business idea online and offering perks or rewards to investors if your investment target is met. It is also called donation or reward crowdfunding.

It can be a great way to raise money for a new business venture but you will need a sellable idea and attractive rewards to secure the money you need.

Crowdfunding can also be used by both new companies wanting to raise money to support a new business idea, and existing businesses.

Other types of crowdfunding include:

Debt crowdfunding where you borrow money from investors and pay it back with interest

Equity crowdfunding where you sell equity in your business in exchange for investment

You can find out more about how crowdfunding works by visiting the UK Crowdfunding Association (UKCFA) website.

5. Government grants

Pros

May get to keep the money

Keep ownership of your business

Cons

Only for small businesses

Could offer too little

Government grants are designed to support new businesses, those in certain sectors of the economy, or specific areas of the UK. They are good if you need an injection of cash to get started.

The big advantage of grants is that you do not have to pay the money back and you keep full ownership of your business.

Each grant has different criteria for the businesses they are willing to fund though, so check these carefully before you apply.

6. Angel investors

Pros

Don't have to repay the money

No cost to your business

Cons

You lose equity in your business

May restrict how money is used

An angel investor is someone who gives you money to invest in your business in exchange for some equity in your company. They invest in both new and established businesses.

Angel investors normally stay out of the day to day running of your business, but they may set some restrictions on what their money can be used for.

For example, an angel investor may give money to purchase new machinery but not for the day to day running costs of the business.