Last updated: 27 October 2020

To get the best van breakdown cover policy for your van you need to think about:

Whether you use your van for personal or commercial use

What cover you want

What exclusions to look out for

When you know what sort of van breakdown cover you want, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible to find the best cover at the cheapest price.

What do you use your van for?

You might have a van for:

Personal use

Commercial use

If you have one van for both business and personal use, most providers can cover you with a standard breakdown policy.

If you want to cover a fleet of vans, you need specialist commercial van breakdown cover. Business use will likely only impact your policy if you use a fleet of vans. Here is everything you need to know about protecting a fleet of vehicles with commercial van breakdown cover.

What van breakdown cover do you want?

You need to think about what type of van breakdown cover policy you want. There are two types of van breakdown cover you can choose from:

A personal policy, which covers you in any vehicle you travel in

A vehicle policy, which covers one specific van only

You then need to work out what level of breakdown cover is right for you:

Roadside assistance : This gives you help if your van breaks down on the road, and it will either be fixed there or towed to the nearest garage

Homestart : This gives you assistance if your van breaks down at home or at the address your van is registered

Onward travel : This gives you a hire van if your vehicle cannot be repaired straight away, or it can cover the cost of public transport so you can carry on your journey

European cover: This covers your van when you drive in Europe. Find out how European breakdown cover works here.

This comparison shows what van breakdown cover options each provider offers, and how much their policies can cost.

What exclusions should you look out for?

Check what size of van each insurer covers, because many do not cover heavy goods vehicles.

Most policies only cover vehicles that weigh no more than 3.5 tonnes, and have a maximum width of 7 feet 6 inches.

Other common van breakdown cover policy exclusions include any breakdown caused by a flat tyre or if your van is deemed unroadworthy. Find out more about what is not covered by most policies here.

Van breakdown cover FAQs

Q How many times can I claim on my van breakdown cover? A It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year. Q Do I need commercial breakdown cover for my van? A If you only use one van for work, you should be able to get a standard policy. If you have a fleet, you need a commercial policy. Q Am I covered in someone else's van? A Yes, if you choose a personal cover policy, you will be covered whether you are driving or a passenger in any vehicle. Q What types of van can I cover? A Most policies cover any van or minibus that weighs no more than 3.5 tonnes. If your van is heavier you may need to arrange cover by calling the provider. Q Do I have to pay an excess? A No, most breakdown policies do not charge an excess when you call out.

About our breakdown cover comparison